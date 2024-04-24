The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Alabama Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Alabama cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Alabama is worth $179,400. But across the 24 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $100,000 to nearly $470,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Alabama, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 24 Alabama cities with available data from the ACS, nine have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $59,609. Similarly, most of Alabama’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Alabama.

24. Gadsden

Median home value: $96,900

$96,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 55.5%

55.5% Median household income: $39,696

$39,696 Total population: 33,881

23. Bessemer

Median home value: $118,600

$118,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 54.3%

54.3% Median household income: $34,953

$34,953 Total population: 25,890

22. Birmingham

Median home value: $123,000

$123,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 45.9%

45.9% Median household income: $42,464

$42,464 Total population: 200,431

21. Montgomery

Median home value: $141,900

$141,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $54,166

$54,166 Total population: 199,819

20. Phenix City

Median home value: $154,000

$154,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $46,944

$46,944 Total population: 38,413

19. Mobile

Median home value: $158,400

$158,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $48,524

$48,524 Total population: 186,316

18. Florence

Median home value: $168,800

$168,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 49.9%

49.9% Median household income: $47,048

$47,048 Total population: 40,781

17. Decatur

Median home value: $170,000

$170,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $55,164

$55,164 Total population: 57,525

16. Dothan

Median home value: $175,900

$175,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 58.7%

58.7% Median household income: $53,704

$53,704 Total population: 70,699

15. Enterprise

Median home value: $190,700

$190,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 57.9%

57.9% Median household income: $64,888

$64,888 Total population: 28,513

14. Opelika

Median home value: $191,800

$191,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 69.5%

69.5% Median household income: $55,218

$55,218 Total population: 31,361

13. Prattville

Median home value: $196,300

$196,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 66.6%

66.6% Median household income: $76,176

$76,176 Total population: 38,124

12. Athens

Median home value: $224,200

$224,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 63.2%

63.2% Median household income: $57,444

$57,444 Total population: 26,179

11. Alabaster

Median home value: $227,300

$227,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 85.3%

85.3% Median household income: $89,423

$89,423 Total population: 33,417

10. Tuscaloosa

Median home value: $228,300

$228,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 45.7%

45.7% Median household income: $47,257

$47,257 Total population: 105,797

9. Huntsville

Median home value: $236,300

$236,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $67,874

$67,874 Total population: 215,025

8. Northport

Median home value: $239,800

$239,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 62.0%

62.0% Median household income: $72,286

$72,286 Total population: 30,714

7. Daphne

Median home value: $276,300

$276,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.1%

6.1% Homeownership rate: 71.5%

71.5% Median household income: $80,657

$80,657 Total population: 27,861

6. Auburn

Median home value: $327,000

$327,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%

1.9% Homeownership rate: 51.3%

51.3% Median household income: $55,509

$55,509 Total population: 76,660

5. Madison

Median home value: $327,100

$327,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 74.8%

74.8% Median household income: $118,132

$118,132 Total population: 56,967

4. Trussville

Median home value: $333,200

$333,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 92.9%

92.9% Median household income: $118,028

$118,028 Total population: 25,621

3. Hoover

Median home value: $366,200

$366,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%

2.2% Homeownership rate: 69.5%

69.5% Median household income: $101,765

$101,765 Total population: 91,995

2. Homewood

Median home value: $463,500

$463,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.4%

6.4% Homeownership rate: 63.6%

63.6% Median household income: $97,366

$97,366 Total population: 27,557

1. Vestavia Hills

Median home value: $467,600

$467,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.6%

6.6% Homeownership rate: 76.7%

76.7% Median household income: $127,582

$127,582 Total population: 38,600

Rank Places in Alabama with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Vestavia Hills 467,600 76.7 127,582 38,600 2 Homewood 463,500 63.6 97,366 27,557 3 Hoover 366,200 69.5 101,765 91,995 4 Trussville 333,200 92.9 118,028 25,621 5 Madison 327,100 74.8 118,132 56,967 6 Auburn 327,000 51.3 55,509 76,660 7 Daphne 276,300 71.5 80,657 27,861 8 Northport 239,800 62.0 72,286 30,714 9 Huntsville 236,300 57.5 67,874 215,025 10 Tuscaloosa 228,300 45.7 47,257 105,797 11 Alabaster 227,300 85.3 89,423 33,417 12 Athens 224,200 63.2 57,444 26,179 13 Prattville 196,300 66.6 76,176 38,124 14 Opelika 191,800 69.5 55,218 31,361 15 Enterprise 190,700 57.9 64,888 28,513 16 Dothan 175,900 58.7 53,704 70,699 17 Decatur 170,000 63.8 55,164 57,525 18 Florence 168,800 49.9 47,048 40,781 19 Mobile 158,400 50.6 48,524 186,316 20 Phenix City 154,000 51.8 46,944 38,413 21 Montgomery 141,900 53.5 54,166 199,819 22 Birmingham 123,000 45.9 42,464 200,431 23 Bessemer 118,600 54.3 34,953 25,890 24 Gadsden 96,900 55.5 39,696 33,881

