The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Massachusetts John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Massachusetts cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Massachusetts is worth $483,900. But across the 41 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 35,000, median home values range from less than $200,000 to over $1 million.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Massachusetts, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 41 places in Massachusetts with available data from the ACS, 22 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $96,505. Similarly, most of Massachusetts’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Massachusetts.

41. Springfield

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $198,500

$198,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $47,677

$47,677 Total population: 155,305

40. Pittsfield

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $219,600

$219,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 61.6%

61.6% Median household income: $66,859

$66,859 Total population: 43,730

39. Chicopee

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $230,700

$230,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 59.0%

59.0% Median household income: $63,866

$63,866 Total population: 55,441

38. Holyoke

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $236,800

$236,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 41.5%

41.5% Median household income: $49,007

$49,007 Total population: 38,210

37. Fitchburg

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $262,500

$262,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 55.7%

55.7% Median household income: $65,963

$65,963 Total population: 41,621

36. Westfield

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Median home value: $282,100

$282,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 66.4%

66.4% Median household income: $78,307

$78,307 Total population: 40,794

35. New Bedford

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $291,300

$291,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 39.9%

39.9% Median household income: $54,604

$54,604 Total population: 100,620

34. Worcester

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $305,600

$305,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 42.1%

42.1% Median household income: $63,011

$63,011 Total population: 204,191

33. Leominster

Source: dougtone / Flickr

Median home value: $323,400

$323,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 65.5%

65.5% Median household income: $75,620

$75,620 Total population: 43,620

32. Fall River

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Median home value: $328,100

$328,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 35.9%

35.9% Median household income: $52,734

$52,734 Total population: 93,638

31. Taunton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $359,500

$359,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 61.8%

61.8% Median household income: $72,782

$72,782 Total population: 59,436

30. Lowell

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $362,800

$362,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%

2.0% Homeownership rate: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $73,008

$73,008 Total population: 114,737

29. Brockton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $364,700

$364,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 56.4%

56.4% Median household income: $74,016

$74,016 Total population: 104,713

28. Lawrence

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median home value: $370,600

$370,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 29.9%

29.9% Median household income: $53,977

$53,977 Total population: 88,067

27. Attleboro

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $378,900

$378,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 65.9%

65.9% Median household income: $91,378

$91,378 Total population: 46,384

26. Haverhill

Source: John Blottman / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $400,900

$400,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $81,989

$81,989 Total population: 67,273

25. Methuen Town

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $439,500

$439,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 74.0%

74.0% Median household income: $93,681

$93,681 Total population: 52,812

24. Marlborough

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $439,600

$439,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 57.3%

57.3% Median household income: $94,199

$94,199 Total population: 41,391

23. Lynn

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $442,800

$442,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 48.6%

48.6% Median household income: $70,046

$70,046 Total population: 100,653

22. Chelsea

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $450,600

$450,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%

2.0% Homeownership rate: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income: $71,051

$71,051 Total population: 39,890

21. Salem

Source: sphraner / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $464,200

$464,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%

2.2% Homeownership rate: 50.7%

50.7% Median household income: $79,196

$79,196 Total population: 44,541

20. Weymouth Town

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Median home value: $469,300

$469,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 68.3%

68.3% Median household income: $95,879

$95,879 Total population: 57,300

19. Barnstable Town

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $498,700

$498,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%

6.7% Homeownership rate: 75.6%

75.6% Median household income: $94,387

$94,387 Total population: 48,922

18. Peabody

Source: Gianna Forlizzi / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $508,400

$508,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 65.5%

65.5% Median household income: $91,125

$91,125 Total population: 54,204

17. Revere

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Median home value: $518,600

$518,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate: 51.0%

51.0% Median household income: $78,968

$78,968 Total population: 60,577

16. Framingham

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $553,200

$553,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate: 55.1%

55.1% Median household income: $94,909

$94,909 Total population: 71,805

15. Everett

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $557,700

$557,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate: 35.8%

35.8% Median household income: $77,796

$77,796 Total population: 48,685

14. Quincy

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $563,200

$563,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 5.8%

5.8% Homeownership rate: 43.9%

43.9% Median household income: $90,668

$90,668 Total population: 100,981

13. Beverly

Source: imagindiana / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $569,300

$569,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 7.6%

7.6% Homeownership rate: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $99,525

$99,525 Total population: 42,414

12. Malden

Source: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Median home value: $570,600

$570,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%

4.1% Homeownership rate: 42.6%

42.6% Median household income: $90,295

$90,295 Total population: 65,463

11. Braintree Town

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $596,800

$596,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.8%

4.8% Homeownership rate: 76.7%

76.7% Median household income: $120,593

$120,593 Total population: 38,748

10. Woburn

Source: Debbie Eckert / Getty Images

Median home value: $612,500

$612,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%

4.1% Homeownership rate: 58.8%

58.8% Median household income: $104,780

$104,780 Total population: 40,992

9. Medford

Source: Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $669,600

$669,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.0%

8.0% Homeownership rate: 53.3%

53.3% Median household income: $114,863

$114,863 Total population: 61,748

8. Waltham

Source: alohadave / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $679,000

$679,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 7.9%

7.9% Homeownership rate: 47.9%

47.9% Median household income: $113,443

$113,443 Total population: 64,711

7. Boston

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $684,900

$684,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 21.5%

21.5% Homeownership rate: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $89,212

$89,212 Total population: 665,945

6. Watertown Town

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $722,000

$722,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 15.3%

15.3% Homeownership rate: 51.3%

51.3% Median household income: $117,625

$117,625 Total population: 35,181

5. Arlington

Source: Demetri2K / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $839,200

$839,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 26.7%

26.7% Homeownership rate: 60.7%

60.7% Median household income: $136,312

$136,312 Total population: 45,906

4. Somerville

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $860,500

$860,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 33.5%

33.5% Homeownership rate: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $120,778

$120,778 Total population: 80,464

3. Cambridge

Source: jorgeantonio / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $997,600

$997,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 49.8%

49.8% Homeownership rate: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $121,539

$121,539 Total population: 117,962

2. Newton

Source: stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $1,136,200

$1,136,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 60.4%

60.4% Homeownership rate: 70.4%

70.4% Median household income: $176,373

$176,373 Total population: 88,453

1. Brookline

Source: benjaminha / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $1,181,200

$1,181,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 62.7%

62.7% Homeownership rate: 46.4%

46.4% Median household income: $130,600

$130,600 Total population: 62,698

Rank Places in Massachusetts with at least 35,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Brookline 1,181,200 46.4 130,600 62,698 2 Newton 1,136,200 70.4 176,373 88,453 3 Cambridge 997,600 33.6 121,539 117,962 4 Somerville 860,500 33.6 120,778 80,464 5 Arlington 839,200 60.7 136,312 45,906 6 Watertown Town 722,000 51.3 117,625 35,181 7 Boston 684,900 34.8 89,212 665,945 8 Waltham 679,000 47.9 113,443 64,711 9 Medford 669,600 53.3 114,863 61,748 10 Woburn 612,500 58.8 104,780 40,992 11 Braintree Town 596,800 76.7 120,593 38,748 12 Malden 570,600 42.6 90,295 65,463 13 Beverly 569,300 60.1 99,525 42,414 14 Quincy 563,200 43.9 90,668 100,981 15 Everett 557,700 35.8 77,796 48,685 16 Framingham 553,200 55.1 94,909 71,805 17 Revere 518,600 51.0 78,968 60,577 18 Peabody 508,400 65.5 91,125 54,204 19 Barnstable Town 498,700 75.6 94,387 48,922 20 Weymouth Town 469,300 68.3 95,879 57,300 21 Salem 464,200 50.7 79,196 44,541 22 Chelsea 450,600 27.9 71,051 39,890 23 Lynn 442,800 48.6 70,046 100,653 24 Marlborough 439,600 57.3 94,199 41,391 25 Methuen Town 439,500 74.0 93,681 52,812 26 Haverhill 400,900 60.0 81,989 67,273 27 Attleboro 378,900 65.9 91,378 46,384 28 Lawrence 370,600 29.9 53,977 88,067 29 Brockton 364,700 56.4 74,016 104,713 30 Lowell 362,800 43.3 73,008 114,737 31 Taunton 359,500 61.8 72,782 59,436 32 Fall River 328,100 35.9 52,734 93,638 33 Leominster 323,400 65.5 75,620 43,620 34 Worcester 305,600 42.1 63,011 204,191 35 New Bedford 291,300 39.9 54,604 100,620 36 Westfield 282,100 66.4 78,307 40,794 37 Fitchburg 262,500 55.7 65,963 41,621 38 Holyoke 236,800 41.5 49,007 38,210 39 Chicopee 230,700 59.0 63,866 55,441 40 Pittsfield 219,600 61.6 66,859 43,730 41 Springfield 198,500 47.8 47,677 155,305