The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Massachusetts

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.
Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.
Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Massachusetts cities are far more affordable than others.
According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Massachusetts is worth $483,900. But across the 41 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 35,000, median home values range from less than $200,000 to over $1 million.
In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Massachusetts, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 41 places in Massachusetts with available data from the ACS, 22 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $96,505. Similarly, most of Massachusetts’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.
Why It Matters
Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.
41. Springfield
- Median home value: $198,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 47.8%
- Median household income: $47,677
- Total population: 155,305
40. Pittsfield
- Median home value: $219,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
- Homeownership rate: 61.6%
- Median household income: $66,859
- Total population: 43,730
39. Chicopee
- Median home value: $230,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
- Homeownership rate: 59.0%
- Median household income: $63,866
- Total population: 55,441
38. Holyoke
- Median home value: $236,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 41.5%
- Median household income: $49,007
- Total population: 38,210
37. Fitchburg
- Median home value: $262,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 55.7%
- Median household income: $65,963
- Total population: 41,621
36. Westfield
- Median home value: $282,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 66.4%
- Median household income: $78,307
- Total population: 40,794
35. New Bedford
- Median home value: $291,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
- Homeownership rate: 39.9%
- Median household income: $54,604
- Total population: 100,620
34. Worcester
- Median home value: $305,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
- Homeownership rate: 42.1%
- Median household income: $63,011
- Total population: 204,191
33. Leominster
- Median home value: $323,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 65.5%
- Median household income: $75,620
- Total population: 43,620
32. Fall River
- Median home value: $328,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 35.9%
- Median household income: $52,734
- Total population: 93,638
31. Taunton
- Median home value: $359,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 61.8%
- Median household income: $72,782
- Total population: 59,436
30. Lowell
- Median home value: $362,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
- Homeownership rate: 43.3%
- Median household income: $73,008
- Total population: 114,737
29. Brockton
- Median home value: $364,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 56.4%
- Median household income: $74,016
- Total population: 104,713
28. Lawrence
- Median home value: $370,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 29.9%
- Median household income: $53,977
- Total population: 88,067
27. Attleboro
- Median home value: $378,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 65.9%
- Median household income: $91,378
- Total population: 46,384
26. Haverhill
- Median home value: $400,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
- Homeownership rate: 60.0%
- Median household income: $81,989
- Total population: 67,273
25. Methuen Town
- Median home value: $439,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 74.0%
- Median household income: $93,681
- Total population: 52,812
24. Marlborough
- Median home value: $439,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
- Homeownership rate: 57.3%
- Median household income: $94,199
- Total population: 41,391
23. Lynn
- Median home value: $442,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
- Homeownership rate: 48.6%
- Median household income: $70,046
- Total population: 100,653
22. Chelsea
- Median home value: $450,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
- Homeownership rate: 27.9%
- Median household income: $71,051
- Total population: 39,890
21. Salem
- Median home value: $464,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
- Homeownership rate: 50.7%
- Median household income: $79,196
- Total population: 44,541
20. Weymouth Town
- Median home value: $469,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
- Homeownership rate: 68.3%
- Median household income: $95,879
- Total population: 57,300
19. Barnstable Town
- Median home value: $498,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%
- Homeownership rate: 75.6%
- Median household income: $94,387
- Total population: 48,922
18. Peabody
- Median home value: $508,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 65.5%
- Median household income: $91,125
- Total population: 54,204
17. Revere
- Median home value: $518,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
- Homeownership rate: 51.0%
- Median household income: $78,968
- Total population: 60,577
16. Framingham
- Median home value: $553,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%
- Homeownership rate: 55.1%
- Median household income: $94,909
- Total population: 71,805
15. Everett
- Median home value: $557,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
- Homeownership rate: 35.8%
- Median household income: $77,796
- Total population: 48,685
14. Quincy
- Median home value: $563,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 5.8%
- Homeownership rate: 43.9%
- Median household income: $90,668
- Total population: 100,981
13. Beverly
- Median home value: $569,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 7.6%
- Homeownership rate: 60.1%
- Median household income: $99,525
- Total population: 42,414
12. Malden
- Median home value: $570,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
- Homeownership rate: 42.6%
- Median household income: $90,295
- Total population: 65,463
11. Braintree Town
- Median home value: $596,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.8%
- Homeownership rate: 76.7%
- Median household income: $120,593
- Total population: 38,748
10. Woburn
- Median home value: $612,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
- Homeownership rate: 58.8%
- Median household income: $104,780
- Total population: 40,992
9. Medford
- Median home value: $669,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 8.0%
- Homeownership rate: 53.3%
- Median household income: $114,863
- Total population: 61,748
8. Waltham
- Median home value: $679,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 7.9%
- Homeownership rate: 47.9%
- Median household income: $113,443
- Total population: 64,711
7. Boston
- Median home value: $684,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 21.5%
- Homeownership rate: 34.8%
- Median household income: $89,212
- Total population: 665,945
6. Watertown Town
- Median home value: $722,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 15.3%
- Homeownership rate: 51.3%
- Median household income: $117,625
- Total population: 35,181
5. Arlington
- Median home value: $839,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 26.7%
- Homeownership rate: 60.7%
- Median household income: $136,312
- Total population: 45,906
4. Somerville
- Median home value: $860,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 33.5%
- Homeownership rate: 33.6%
- Median household income: $120,778
- Total population: 80,464
3. Cambridge
- Median home value: $997,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 49.8%
- Homeownership rate: 33.6%
- Median household income: $121,539
- Total population: 117,962
2. Newton
- Median home value: $1,136,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 60.4%
- Homeownership rate: 70.4%
- Median household income: $176,373
- Total population: 88,453
1. Brookline
- Median home value: $1,181,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 62.7%
- Homeownership rate: 46.4%
- Median household income: $130,600
- Total population: 62,698
