Housing

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Massachusetts

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Massachusetts cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Massachusetts is worth $483,900. But across the 41 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 35,000, median home values range from less than $200,000 to over $1 million.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Massachusetts, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 41 places in Massachusetts with available data from the ACS, 22 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $96,505. Similarly, most of Massachusetts’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Massachusetts.

41. Springfield

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $198,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.8%
  • Median household income: $47,677
  • Total population: 155,305

40. Pittsfield

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $219,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.6%
  • Median household income: $66,859
  • Total population: 43,730

39. Chicopee

Chicopee, Massachusetts | Aerial view of a rural residential area with a variety of homes in Chicopee, Massachusetts
Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $230,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.0%
  • Median household income: $63,866
  • Total population: 55,441

38. Holyoke

Holyoke, Massachusetts | File:Albion Paper Mill.jpg
Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $236,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 41.5%
  • Median household income: $49,007
  • Total population: 38,210

37. Fitchburg

Fitchburg, Massachusetts | File:Coggs-Park.jpg
Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $262,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.7%
  • Median household income: $65,963
  • Total population: 41,621

36. Westfield

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $282,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.4%
  • Median household income: $78,307
  • Total population: 40,794

35. New Bedford

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $291,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.9%
  • Median household income: $54,604
  • Total population: 100,620

34. Worcester

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $305,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 42.1%
  • Median household income: $63,011
  • Total population: 204,191

33. Leominster

Source: dougtone / Flickr

  • Median home value: $323,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.5%
  • Median household income: $75,620
  • Total population: 43,620

32. Fall River

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $328,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 35.9%
  • Median household income: $52,734
  • Total population: 93,638

31. Taunton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $359,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.8%
  • Median household income: $72,782
  • Total population: 59,436

30. Lowell

Lowell, Massachusetts | Winter in Lowell
Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $362,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 43.3%
  • Median household income: $73,008
  • Total population: 114,737

29. Brockton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $364,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.4%
  • Median household income: $74,016
  • Total population: 104,713

28. Lawrence

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $370,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 29.9%
  • Median household income: $53,977
  • Total population: 88,067

27. Attleboro

Attleboro, Massachusetts | File:Attleboro MA Downtown.jpg
Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $378,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.9%
  • Median household income: $91,378
  • Total population: 46,384

26. Haverhill

Haverhill, Massachusetts | Wheelchair user on Wall street boardwalk at banks of Merrimack river in Haverhill
Source: John Blottman / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $400,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.0%
  • Median household income: $81,989
  • Total population: 67,273

25. Methuen Town

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $439,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.0%
  • Median household income: $93,681
  • Total population: 52,812

24. Marlborough

Marlborough, Massachusetts | File:Bird's-eye View from Boyd's Hill, Marlborough, MA.jpg
Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $439,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.3%
  • Median household income: $94,199
  • Total population: 41,391

23. Lynn

Lynn, Massachusetts | Drone view of Red Rock Park on the Lynn Shore with coastline cityscape on sunny day, Massachusetts
Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $442,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.6%
  • Median household income: $70,046
  • Total population: 100,653

22. Chelsea

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $450,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 27.9%
  • Median household income: $71,051
  • Total population: 39,890

21. Salem

Salem, Massachusetts | Salem Witch Trials Memorial
Source: sphraner / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $464,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.7%
  • Median household income: $79,196
  • Total population: 44,541

20. Weymouth Town

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $469,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.3%
  • Median household income: $95,879
  • Total population: 57,300

19. Barnstable Town

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $498,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 75.6%
  • Median household income: $94,387
  • Total population: 48,922

18. Peabody

Peabody, Massachusetts | Row of Cherry Blossoms
Source: Gianna Forlizzi / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $508,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.5%
  • Median household income: $91,125
  • Total population: 54,204

17. Revere

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $518,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.0%
  • Median household income: $78,968
  • Total population: 60,577

16. Framingham

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $553,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.1%
  • Median household income: $94,909
  • Total population: 71,805

15. Everett

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $557,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 35.8%
  • Median household income: $77,796
  • Total population: 48,685

14. Quincy

Quincy, Massachusetts | Small neighborhood park in residential area of Quincy, Massachusetts
Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $563,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 43.9%
  • Median household income: $90,668
  • Total population: 100,981

13. Beverly

Source: imagindiana / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $569,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 7.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.1%
  • Median household income: $99,525
  • Total population: 42,414

12. Malden

Cheverus School aerial view on Centre Street in downtown Malden, Massachusetts MA, USA.
Source: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

  • Median home value: $570,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 42.6%
  • Median household income: $90,295
  • Total population: 65,463

11. Braintree Town

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $596,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 76.7%
  • Median household income: $120,593
  • Total population: 38,748

10. Woburn

Source: Debbie Eckert / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $612,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.8%
  • Median household income: $104,780
  • Total population: 40,992

9. Medford

Source: Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $669,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.3%
  • Median household income: $114,863
  • Total population: 61,748

8. Waltham

Source: alohadave / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $679,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 7.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.9%
  • Median household income: $113,443
  • Total population: 64,711

7. Boston

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $684,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 21.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 34.8%
  • Median household income: $89,212
  • Total population: 665,945

6. Watertown Town

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $722,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 15.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.3%
  • Median household income: $117,625
  • Total population: 35,181

5. Arlington

Source: Demetri2K / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $839,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 26.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.7%
  • Median household income: $136,312
  • Total population: 45,906

4. Somerville

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $860,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 33.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 33.6%
  • Median household income: $120,778
  • Total population: 80,464

3. Cambridge

Source: jorgeantonio / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $997,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 49.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 33.6%
  • Median household income: $121,539
  • Total population: 117,962

2. Newton

Source: stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $1,136,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 60.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.4%
  • Median household income: $176,373
  • Total population: 88,453

1. Brookline

Source: benjaminha / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $1,181,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 62.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 46.4%
  • Median household income: $130,600
  • Total population: 62,698
Rank Places in Massachusetts with at least 35,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population
1 Brookline 1,181,200 46.4 130,600 62,698
2 Newton 1,136,200 70.4 176,373 88,453
3 Cambridge 997,600 33.6 121,539 117,962
4 Somerville 860,500 33.6 120,778 80,464
5 Arlington 839,200 60.7 136,312 45,906
6 Watertown Town 722,000 51.3 117,625 35,181
7 Boston 684,900 34.8 89,212 665,945
8 Waltham 679,000 47.9 113,443 64,711
9 Medford 669,600 53.3 114,863 61,748
10 Woburn 612,500 58.8 104,780 40,992
11 Braintree Town 596,800 76.7 120,593 38,748
12 Malden 570,600 42.6 90,295 65,463
13 Beverly 569,300 60.1 99,525 42,414
14 Quincy 563,200 43.9 90,668 100,981
15 Everett 557,700 35.8 77,796 48,685
16 Framingham 553,200 55.1 94,909 71,805
17 Revere 518,600 51.0 78,968 60,577
18 Peabody 508,400 65.5 91,125 54,204
19 Barnstable Town 498,700 75.6 94,387 48,922
20 Weymouth Town 469,300 68.3 95,879 57,300
21 Salem 464,200 50.7 79,196 44,541
22 Chelsea 450,600 27.9 71,051 39,890
23 Lynn 442,800 48.6 70,046 100,653
24 Marlborough 439,600 57.3 94,199 41,391
25 Methuen Town 439,500 74.0 93,681 52,812
26 Haverhill 400,900 60.0 81,989 67,273
27 Attleboro 378,900 65.9 91,378 46,384
28 Lawrence 370,600 29.9 53,977 88,067
29 Brockton 364,700 56.4 74,016 104,713
30 Lowell 362,800 43.3 73,008 114,737
31 Taunton 359,500 61.8 72,782 59,436
32 Fall River 328,100 35.9 52,734 93,638
33 Leominster 323,400 65.5 75,620 43,620
34 Worcester 305,600 42.1 63,011 204,191
35 New Bedford 291,300 39.9 54,604 100,620
36 Westfield 282,100 66.4 78,307 40,794
37 Fitchburg 262,500 55.7 65,963 41,621
38 Holyoke 236,800 41.5 49,007 38,210
39 Chicopee 230,700 59.0 63,866 55,441
40 Pittsfield 219,600 61.6 66,859 43,730
41 Springfield 198,500 47.8 47,677 155,305

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.
Read more: Housing, acs, census bureau, cheapest city to buy a home in Massachusetts, cheapest place to own a home in Massachusetts, home prices in Massachusetts, median home value, most affordable housing market in Massachusetts, most and least expensive Massachusetts cities, most expensive place to buy a home in Massachusetts

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

This American City Has Run Out Of Homes For Sale

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Maryland

This Is the Largest House in America

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Louisiana