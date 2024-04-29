The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Maryland JAIRTELLO / Shutterstock.com

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Maryland cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Maryland is worth $380,500. But across the 42 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 30,000, median home values range from about $185,000 to over $1 million.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Maryland, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 42 places in Maryland with available data from the ACS, 18 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $98,461. Similarly, most of Maryland’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Maryland.

42. Dundalk

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $184,700

$184,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 63.2%

63.2% Median household income: $61,217

$61,217 Total population: 66,321

41. Hagerstown

Source: Darren Welch / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $192,500

$192,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 40.2%

40.2% Median household income: $48,481

$48,481 Total population: 43,374

40. Salisbury

Source: Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $199,300

$199,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 25.8%

25.8% Median household income: $53,309

$53,309 Total population: 32,960

39. Baltimore

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $202,900

$202,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 Total population: 584,548

38. Essex

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $235,600

$235,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 58.0%

58.0% Median household income: $67,580

$67,580 Total population: 40,842

37. Middle River

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $239,500

$239,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 62.5%

62.5% Median household income: $72,970

$72,970 Total population: 31,155

36. Parkville

Source: Bing722 / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $242,600

$242,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 64.2%

64.2% Median household income: $79,661

$79,661 Total population: 30,520

35. Woodlawn (Baltimore County)

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $251,800

$251,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 63.9%

63.9% Median household income: $74,618

$74,618 Total population: 42,239

34. Milford Mill

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $254,100

$254,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 44.6%

44.6% Median household income: $71,846

$71,846 Total population: 31,513

33. Randallstown

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $286,400

$286,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 74.1%

74.1% Median household income: $89,484

$89,484 Total population: 36,223

32. Glen Burnie

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $312,200

$312,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $86,283

$86,283 Total population: 71,427

31. Owings Mills

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $318,200

$318,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $92,322

$92,322 Total population: 34,999

30. Frederick

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $343,800

$343,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $89,981

$89,981 Total population: 78,390

29. Montgomery Village

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $354,800

$354,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 66.9%

66.9% Median household income: $91,703

$91,703 Total population: 34,748

28. Waldorf

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $360,300

$360,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 72.1%

72.1% Median household income: $111,454

$111,454 Total population: 81,077

27. Bel Air South

Source: Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $362,300

$362,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 82.9%

82.9% Median household income: $113,739

$113,739 Total population: 57,109

26. Chillum

Source: A. Bailey / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $369,400

$369,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 41.5%

41.5% Median household income: $74,479

$74,479 Total population: 35,908

25. Clinton

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Median home value: $379,400

$379,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 90.8%

90.8% Median household income: $122,266

$122,266 Total population: 40,224

24. Catonsville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $381,000

$381,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 70.7%

70.7% Median household income: $103,448

$103,448 Total population: 42,767

23. Pasadena

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $382,100

$382,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 80.9%

80.9% Median household income: $113,944

$113,944 Total population: 32,161

22. Odenton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $387,600

$387,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 64.7%

64.7% Median household income: $120,280

$120,280 Total population: 45,026

21. Germantown

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $393,700

$393,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 65.9%

65.9% Median household income: $109,268

$109,268 Total population: 90,210

20. Pikesville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $397,400

$397,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.8%

4.8% Homeownership rate: 68.2%

68.2% Median household income: $94,408

$94,408 Total population: 34,101

19. College Park

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $404,700

$404,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 40.9%

40.9% Median household income: $76,973

$76,973 Total population: 34,416

18. Bel Air North

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $408,000

$408,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 91.1%

91.1% Median household income: $133,613

$133,613 Total population: 31,308

17. Towson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $408,100

$408,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 5.0%

5.0% Homeownership rate: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $98,425

$98,425 Total population: 57,617

16. Bowie

Source: Source: Andrew Bossi / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $419,200

$419,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 86.1%

86.1% Median household income: $138,797

$138,797 Total population: 57,922

15. Severn

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $439,400

$439,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 73.1%

73.1% Median household income: $125,330

$125,330 Total population: 56,438

14. Wheaton

Source: Noah Sauve / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $454,600

$454,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $101,229

$101,229 Total population: 52,775

13. Columbia

Source: Dot Slash Digital / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $458,700

$458,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 64.3%

64.3% Median household income: $124,537

$124,537 Total population: 106,600

12. Eldersburg

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $460,100

$460,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 89.0%

89.0% Median household income: $143,148

$143,148 Total population: 30,357

11. Gaithersburg

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $472,800

$472,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.6%

6.6% Homeownership rate: 51.0%

51.0% Median household income: $104,544

$104,544 Total population: 69,016

10. Annapolis

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $473,100

$473,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 12.1%

12.1% Homeownership rate: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $97,219

$97,219 Total population: 40,719

9. Aspen Hill

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $495,800

$495,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 63.7%

63.7% Median household income: $104,582

$104,582 Total population: 54,262

8. Silver Spring

Source: M Ben / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $606,100

$606,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.2%

6.2% Homeownership rate: 37.7%

37.7% Median household income: $95,213

$95,213 Total population: 81,808

7. Severna Park

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $613,500

$613,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.3%

8.3% Homeownership rate: 91.0%

91.0% Median household income: $164,288

$164,288 Total population: 40,452

6. Olney

Source: Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $615,700

$615,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.4%

6.4% Homeownership rate: 89.1%

89.1% Median household income: $166,541

$166,541 Total population: 35,522

5. Ellicott City

Source: Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $617,200

$617,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.5%

3.5% Homeownership rate: 72.0%

72.0% Median household income: $149,534

$149,534 Total population: 73,589

4. Rockville

Source: Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $623,800

$623,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.3%

6.3% Homeownership rate: 54.6%

54.6% Median household income: $122,470

$122,470 Total population: 67,142

3. North Bethesda

Source: G. Edward Johnson / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $714,500

$714,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 22.7%

22.7% Homeownership rate: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $131,142

$131,142 Total population: 49,763

2. Potomac

Source: High Sights Aerial Imaging, LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $1,044,900

$1,044,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 53.6%

53.6% Homeownership rate: 85.2%

85.2% Median household income: $218,710

$218,710 Total population: 46,499

1. Bethesda

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $1,088,000

$1,088,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 56.4%

56.4% Homeownership rate: 65.1%

65.1% Median household income: $185,546

$185,546 Total population: 66,316

Rank Places in Maryland with at least 30,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Bethesda 1,088,000 65.1 185,546 66,316 2 Potomac 1,044,900 85.2 218,710 46,499 3 North Bethesda 714,500 49.2 131,142 49,763 4 Rockville 623,800 54.6 122,470 67,142 5 Ellicott City 617,200 72.0 149,534 73,589 6 Olney 615,700 89.1 166,541 35,522 7 Severna Park 613,500 91.0 164,288 40,452 8 Silver Spring 606,100 37.7 95,213 81,808 9 Aspen Hill 495,800 63.7 104,582 54,262 10 Annapolis 473,100 59.8 97,219 40,719 11 Gaithersburg 472,800 51.0 104,544 69,016 12 Eldersburg 460,100 89.0 143,148 30,357 13 Columbia 458,700 64.3 124,537 106,600 14 Wheaton 454,600 63.8 101,229 52,775 15 Severn 439,400 73.1 125,330 56,438 16 Bowie 419,200 86.1 138,797 57,922 17 Towson 408,100 57.5 98,425 57,617 18 Bel Air North 408,000 91.1 133,613 31,308 19 College Park 404,700 40.9 76,973 34,416 20 Pikesville 397,400 68.2 94,408 34,101 21 Germantown 393,700 65.9 109,268 90,210 22 Odenton 387,600 64.7 120,280 45,026 23 Pasadena 382,100 80.9 113,944 32,161 24 Catonsville 381,000 70.7 103,448 42,767 25 Clinton 379,400 90.8 122,266 40,224 26 Chillum 369,400 41.5 74,479 35,908 27 Bel Air South 362,300 82.9 113,739 57,109 28 Waldorf 360,300 72.1 111,454 81,077 29 Montgomery Village 354,800 66.9 91,703 34,748 30 Frederick 343,800 58.5 89,981 78,390 31 Owings Mills 318,200 47.7 92,322 34,999 32 Glen Burnie 312,200 63.8 86,283 71,427 33 Randallstown 286,400 74.1 89,484 36,223 34 Milford Mill 254,100 44.6 71,846 31,513 35 Woodlawn (Baltimore County) 251,800 63.9 74,618 42,239 36 Parkville 242,600 64.2 79,661 30,520 37 Middle River 239,500 62.5 72,970 31,155 38 Essex 235,600 58.0 67,580 40,842 39 Baltimore 202,900 47.8 58,349 584,548 40 Salisbury 199,300 25.8 53,309 32,960 41 Hagerstown 192,500 40.2 48,481 43,374 42 Dundalk 184,700 63.2 61,217 66,321

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.