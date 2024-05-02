The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Utah Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Utah cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Utah is worth $408,500. But across the 38 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from $270,000 to over $660,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Utah, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 38 places in Utah with available data from the ACS, 18 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $86,833. Similarly, most of Utah’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Utah.

38. Ogden

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $270,000

$270,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 60.2%

60.2% Median household income: $66,226

$66,226 Total population: 86,754

37. Logan

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $290,800

$290,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 40.3%

40.3% Median household income: $52,473

$52,473 Total population: 53,246

36. Tooele

Source: Jessica Warner / Getty Images

Median home value: $292,200

$292,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 80.9%

80.9% Median household income: $84,225

$84,225 Total population: 36,315

35. Kearns

Median home value: $295,500

$295,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 81.2%

81.2% Median household income: $79,334

$79,334 Total population: 36,862

34. Magna

Median home value: $298,400

$298,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 80.3%

80.3% Median household income: $79,934

$79,934 Total population: 29,275

33. Clearfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $303,300

$303,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 58.4%

58.4% Median household income: $69,889

$69,889 Total population: 32,369

32. Roy

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $306,400

$306,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 85.7%

85.7% Median household income: $83,959

$83,959 Total population: 39,064

31. Cedar City

Median home value: $307,700

$307,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 56.8%

56.8% Median household income: $60,778

$60,778 Total population: 35,812

30. West Valley City

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $333,600

$333,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 71.1%

71.1% Median household income: $81,719

$81,719 Total population: 138,868

29. South Salt Lake

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $353,600

$353,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 39.3%

39.3% Median household income: $57,125

$57,125 Total population: 26,315

28. Midvale

Source: An Errant Knight / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $357,200

$357,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 45.2%

45.2% Median household income: $70,742

$70,742 Total population: 35,609

27. Taylorsville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $358,900

$358,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 70.4%

70.4% Median household income: $81,417

$81,417 Total population: 59,729

26. Layton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $387,900

$387,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 71.5%

71.5% Median household income: $93,453

$93,453 Total population: 81,726

25. Springville

Source: RichLegg / E+ via Getty Images

Median home value: $390,700

$390,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 70.3%

70.3% Median household income: $84,699

$84,699 Total population: 35,195

24. Provo

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $391,500

$391,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.1%

3.1% Homeownership rate: 39.1%

39.1% Median household income: $57,943

$57,943 Total population: 114,400

23. Orem

Source: Fotoneurotic / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $392,900

$392,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%

2.2% Homeownership rate: 59.9%

59.9% Median household income: $77,568

$77,568 Total population: 97,100

22. Spanish Fork

Median home value: $402,600

$402,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 79.9%

79.9% Median household income: $93,989

$93,989 Total population: 42,694

21. American Fork

Source: Renphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $406,900

$406,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%

1.7% Homeownership rate: 71.3%

71.3% Median household income: $90,490

$90,490 Total population: 33,986

20. West Jordan

Median home value: $412,100

$412,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 77.4%

77.4% Median household income: $99,002

$99,002 Total population: 116,383

19. St. George

Source: Layne V. Naylor / Shutterstock.com

Median home value: $415,200

$415,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 5.3%

5.3% Homeownership rate: 67.7%

67.7% Median household income: $69,333

$69,333 Total population: 96,174

18. Murray

Source: walencienne / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home value: $415,700

$415,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.0%

3.0% Homeownership rate: 65.0%

65.0% Median household income: $81,693

$81,693 Total population: 50,041

17. Pleasant Grove

Source: kenlh / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $419,400

$419,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%

3.8% Homeownership rate: 67.0%

67.0% Median household income: $91,322

$91,322 Total population: 37,453

16. Eagle Mountain

Median home value: $430,900

$430,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 88.3%

88.3% Median household income: $100,837

$100,837 Total population: 46,109

14. Bountiful

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $443,800

$443,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.3%

4.3% Homeownership rate: 73.0%

73.0% Median household income: $96,060

$96,060 Total population: 45,353

14. Washington

Source: Raymond Shobe / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $443,800

$443,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%

3.4% Homeownership rate: 74.4%

74.4% Median household income: $94,655

$94,655 Total population: 29,161

13. Salt Lake City

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $458,600

$458,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 9.3%

9.3% Homeownership rate: 47.0%

47.0% Median household income: $72,357

$72,357 Total population: 201,269

12. Syracuse

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $466,700

$466,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 92.6%

92.6% Median household income: $125,602

$125,602 Total population: 32,798

11. Riverton

Median home value: $478,200

$478,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.3%

3.3% Homeownership rate: 86.3%

86.3% Median household income: $115,869

$115,869 Total population: 44,864

10. Herriman

Source: Jeremy Christensen / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $486,200

$486,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 81.4%

81.4% Median household income: $115,198

$115,198 Total population: 55,301

9. Saratoga Springs

Source: Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $490,600

$490,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 83.9%

83.9% Median household income: $117,005

$117,005 Total population: 40,391

8. Sandy

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $492,300

$492,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.0%

6.0% Homeownership rate: 76.5%

76.5% Median household income: $108,165

$108,165 Total population: 95,635

7. Lehi

Source: Renphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $500,100

$500,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.0%

4.0% Homeownership rate: 78.4%

78.4% Median household income: $117,243

$117,243 Total population: 77,110

6. Millcreek

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $507,900

$507,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 9.3%

9.3% Homeownership rate: 62.2%

62.2% Median household income: $88,186

$88,186 Total population: 63,520

5. Kaysville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $513,500

$513,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.8%

6.8% Homeownership rate: 87.9%

87.9% Median household income: $121,867

$121,867 Total population: 32,714

4. South Jordan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $559,500

$559,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.5%

3.5% Homeownership rate: 84.2%

84.2% Median household income: $119,822

$119,822 Total population: 78,118

3. Cottonwood Heights

Median home value: $561,600

$561,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.2%

8.2% Homeownership rate: 71.2%

71.2% Median household income: $110,197

$110,197 Total population: 33,257

2. Holladay

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $637,500

$637,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 18.5%

18.5% Homeownership rate: 78.1%

78.1% Median household income: $106,099

$106,099 Total population: 31,563

1. Draper

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $663,400

$663,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 17.2%

17.2% Homeownership rate: 73.0%

73.0% Median household income: $126,041

$126,041 Total population: 50,635

Rank Places in Utah with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Draper 663,400 73.0 126,041 50,635 2 Holladay 637,500 78.1 106,099 31,563 3 Cottonwood Heights 561,600 71.2 110,197 33,257 4 South Jordan 559,500 84.2 119,822 78,118 5 Kaysville 513,500 87.9 121,867 32,714 6 Millcreek 507,900 62.2 88,186 63,520 7 Lehi 500,100 78.4 117,243 77,110 8 Sandy 492,300 76.5 108,165 95,635 9 Saratoga Springs 490,600 83.9 117,005 40,391 10 Herriman 486,200 81.4 115,198 55,301 11 Riverton 478,200 86.3 115,869 44,864 12 Syracuse 466,700 92.6 125,602 32,798 13 Salt Lake City 458,600 47.0 72,357 201,269 14 Bountiful 443,800 73.0 96,060 45,353 14 Washington 443,800 74.4 94,655 29,161 16 Eagle Mountain 430,900 88.3 100,837 46,109 17 Pleasant Grove 419,400 67.0 91,322 37,453 18 Murray 415,700 65.0 81,693 50,041 19 St. George 415,200 67.7 69,333 96,174 20 West Jordan 412,100 77.4 99,002 116,383 21 American Fork 406,900 71.3 90,490 33,986 22 Spanish Fork 402,600 79.9 93,989 42,694 23 Orem 392,900 59.9 77,568 97,100 24 Provo 391,500 39.1 57,943 114,400 25 Springville 390,700 70.3 84,699 35,195 26 Layton 387,900 71.5 93,453 81,726 27 Taylorsville 358,900 70.4 81,417 59,729 28 Midvale 357,200 45.2 70,742 35,609 29 South Salt Lake 353,600 39.3 57,125 26,315 30 West Valley City 333,600 71.1 81,719 138,868 31 Cedar City 307,700 56.8 60,778 35,812 32 Roy 306,400 85.7 83,959 39,064 33 Clearfield 303,300 58.4 69,889 32,369 34 Magna 298,400 80.3 79,934 29,275 35 Kearns 295,500 81.2 79,334 36,862 36 Tooele 292,200 80.9 84,225 36,315 37 Logan 290,800 40.3 52,473 53,246 38 Ogden 270,000 60.2 66,226 86,754

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Start Here Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.