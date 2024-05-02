Housing

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA downtown cityscape over Temple Square with autumn foliage.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Utah cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Utah is worth $408,500. But across the 38 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from $270,000 to over $660,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Utah, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 38 places in Utah with available data from the ACS, 18 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $86,833. Similarly, most of Utah’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.
Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Utah.

38. Ogden

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $270,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.2%
  • Median household income: $66,226
  • Total population: 86,754

37. Logan

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $290,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 40.3%
  • Median household income: $52,473
  • Total population: 53,246

36. Tooele

Source: Jessica Warner / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $292,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 80.9%
  • Median household income: $84,225
  • Total population: 36,315

35. Kearns

Utah Olympic Oval by Ken Lund
Utah Olympic Oval (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Ken Lund
  • Median home value: $295,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 81.2%
  • Median household income: $79,334
  • Total population: 36,862

34. Magna

Magna, Utah by Nicolas Henderson
Magna, Utah (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Median home value: $298,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 80.3%
  • Median household income: $79,934
  • Total population: 29,275

33. Clearfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $303,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.4%
  • Median household income: $69,889
  • Total population: 32,369

32. Roy

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $306,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 85.7%
  • Median household income: $83,959
  • Total population: 39,064

31. Cedar City

Downtown Cedar City, Utah by Ken Lund
Downtown Cedar City, Utah (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Median home value: $307,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.8%
  • Median household income: $60,778
  • Total population: 35,812

30. West Valley City

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $333,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.1%
  • Median household income: $81,719
  • Total population: 138,868

29. South Salt Lake

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $353,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.3%
  • Median household income: $57,125
  • Total population: 26,315

28. Midvale

Source: An Errant Knight / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $357,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.2%
  • Median household income: $70,742
  • Total population: 35,609

27. Taylorsville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $358,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.4%
  • Median household income: $81,417
  • Total population: 59,729

26. Layton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $387,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.5%
  • Median household income: $93,453
  • Total population: 81,726

25. Springville

Source: RichLegg / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $390,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.3%
  • Median household income: $84,699
  • Total population: 35,195

24. Provo

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $391,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.1%
  • Median household income: $57,943
  • Total population: 114,400

23. Orem

Source: Fotoneurotic / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $392,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.9%
  • Median household income: $77,568
  • Total population: 97,100

22. Spanish Fork

Spanish Fork, Utah by Ken Lund
Spanish Fork, Utah (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Median home value: $402,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 79.9%
  • Median household income: $93,989
  • Total population: 42,694

21. American Fork

Source: Renphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $406,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.3%
  • Median household income: $90,490
  • Total population: 33,986

20. West Jordan

Gardner Mill West Jordan Utah.jpeg by Tricia Simpson
Gardner Mill West Jordan Utah.jpeg (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Tricia Simpson
  • Median home value: $412,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.4%
  • Median household income: $99,002
  • Total population: 116,383

19. St. George

Source: Layne V. Naylor / Shutterstock.com
  • Median home value: $415,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.7%
  • Median household income: $69,333
  • Total population: 96,174

18. Murray

Source: walencienne / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $415,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.0%
  • Median household income: $81,693
  • Total population: 50,041

17. Pleasant Grove

Source: kenlh / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $419,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.0%
  • Median household income: $91,322
  • Total population: 37,453

16. Eagle Mountain

Phone 009 by Staplegunther
Phone 009 (Public Domain) by Staplegunther
  • Median home value: $430,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 88.3%
  • Median household income: $100,837
  • Total population: 46,109

14. Bountiful

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $443,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.0%
  • Median household income: $96,060
  • Total population: 45,353

14. Washington

Source: Raymond Shobe / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $443,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.4%
  • Median household income: $94,655
  • Total population: 29,161

13. Salt Lake City

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $458,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 9.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.0%
  • Median household income: $72,357
  • Total population: 201,269

12. Syracuse

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $466,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 92.6%
  • Median household income: $125,602
  • Total population: 32,798

11. Riverton

Riverton City Park in Riverton Utah by Hooky6
Riverton City Park in Riverton Utah (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Hooky6
  • Median home value: $478,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.3%
  • Median household income: $115,869
  • Total population: 44,864

10. Herriman

Source: Jeremy Christensen / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $486,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 81.4%
  • Median household income: $115,198
  • Total population: 55,301

9. Saratoga Springs

Source: Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $490,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.9%
  • Median household income: $117,005
  • Total population: 40,391

8. Sandy

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $492,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 76.5%
  • Median household income: $108,165
  • Total population: 95,635

7. Lehi

Source: Renphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $500,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 78.4%
  • Median household income: $117,243
  • Total population: 77,110

6. Millcreek

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $507,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 9.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.2%
  • Median household income: $88,186
  • Total population: 63,520

5. Kaysville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $513,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 87.9%
  • Median household income: $121,867
  • Total population: 32,714

4. South Jordan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $559,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 84.2%
  • Median household income: $119,822
  • Total population: 78,118

3. Cottonwood Heights

Cottonwood Paper Mill 3 by JerAnderson
Cottonwood Paper Mill 3 (CC0 1.0) by JerAnderson
  • Median home value: $561,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.2%
  • Median household income: $110,197
  • Total population: 33,257

2. Holladay

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $637,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 18.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 78.1%
  • Median household income: $106,099
  • Total population: 31,563

1. Draper

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $663,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 17.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.0%
  • Median household income: $126,041
  • Total population: 50,635
