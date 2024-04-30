The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Missouri Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Missouri cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Missouri is worth $199,400. But across the 29 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $125,000 to nearly $450,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Missouri, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 29 places in Missouri with available data from the ACS, 13 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but one of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $65,920. Similarly, most of Missouri’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

29. Florissant

Median home value: $125,200

$125,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $64,178

$64,178 Total population: 52,167

28. St. Joseph

Median home value: $138,100

$138,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 59.9%

59.9% Median household income: $54,515

$54,515 Total population: 72,198

27. Springfield

Median home value: $146,400

$146,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 42.3%

42.3% Median household income: $43,450

$43,450 Total population: 168,873

26. Joplin

Median home value: $147,000

$147,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 57.6%

57.6% Median household income: $50,996

$50,996 Total population: 51,848

25. Hazelwood

Median home value: $150,000

$150,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 58.0%

58.0% Median household income: $55,111

$55,111 Total population: 25,345

24. Independence

Median home value: $150,800

$150,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 60.5%

60.5% Median household income: $57,415

$57,415 Total population: 122,218

23. Grandview

Median home value: $154,400

$154,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 50.0%

50.0% Median household income: $51,048

$51,048 Total population: 25,921

22. Raytown

Median home value: $155,300

$155,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 64.1%

64.1% Median household income: $64,542

$64,542 Total population: 29,772

21. St. Louis

Median home value: $174,100

$174,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 44.9%

44.9% Median household income: $52,941

$52,941 Total population: 298,018

20. Cape Girardeau

Median home value: $177,500

$177,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $51,671

$51,671 Total population: 39,795

19. Jefferson City

Median home value: $189,200

$189,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 59.2%

59.2% Median household income: $63,649

$63,649 Total population: 42,644

18. Gladstone

Median home value: $194,900

$194,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $68,633

$68,633 Total population: 26,964

17. Mehlville

Median home value: $195,400

$195,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 64.2%

64.2% Median household income: $63,123

$63,123 Total population: 29,089

16. Maryland Heights

Median home value: $200,100

$200,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $82,232

$82,232 Total population: 28,099

15. Kansas City

Median home value: $208,900

$208,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 54.0%

54.0% Median household income: $65,256

$65,256 Total population: 505,958

14. Blue Springs

Median home value: $224,600

$224,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 68.9%

68.9% Median household income: $82,965

$82,965 Total population: 58,720

13. St. Peters

Median home value: $237,100

$237,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 80.9%

80.9% Median household income: $88,708

$88,708 Total population: 57,692

12. Columbia

Median home value: $248,600

$248,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 48.8%

48.8% Median household income: $60,455

$60,455 Total population: 126,172

11. Liberty

Median home value: $250,200

$250,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 72.4%

72.4% Median household income: $91,512

$91,512 Total population: 30,299

10. St. Charles

Median home value: $259,700

$259,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 66.8%

66.8% Median household income: $83,589

$83,589 Total population: 70,687

9. Oakville

Median home value: $278,900

$278,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 86.7%

86.7% Median household income: $100,558

$100,558 Total population: 35,412

8. O’Fallon

Median home value: $283,600

$283,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 80.9%

80.9% Median household income: $104,863

$104,863 Total population: 91,825

7. Wentzville

Median home value: $289,800

$289,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 84.7%

84.7% Median household income: $109,158

$109,158 Total population: 44,584

6. Lee’s Summit

Median home value: $291,400

$291,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 75.1%

75.1% Median household income: $103,447

$103,447 Total population: 101,728

5. University City

Median home value: $303,600

$303,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate: 55.2%

55.2% Median household income: $71,888

$71,888 Total population: 34,850

4. Ballwin

Median home value: $337,500

$337,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 83.9%

83.9% Median household income: $118,647

$118,647 Total population: 30,948

3. Kirkwood

Median home value: $391,700

$391,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 5.5%

5.5% Homeownership rate: 75.0%

75.0% Median household income: $107,905

$107,905 Total population: 29,309

2. Chesterfield

Median home value: $437,000

$437,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.7%

3.7% Homeownership rate: 79.5%

79.5% Median household income: $137,052

$137,052 Total population: 49,645

1. Wildwood

Median home value: $449,900

$449,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%

2.9% Homeownership rate: 91.6%

91.6% Median household income: $147,508

$147,508 Total population: 35,276

Rank Places in Missouri with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Wildwood 449,900 91.6 147,508 35,276 2 Chesterfield 437,000 79.5 137,052 49,645 3 Kirkwood 391,700 75.0 107,905 29,309 4 Ballwin 337,500 83.9 118,647 30,948 5 University City 303,600 55.2 71,888 34,850 6 Lee’s Summit 291,400 75.1 103,447 101,728 7 Wentzville 289,800 84.7 109,158 44,584 8 O’Fallon 283,600 80.9 104,863 91,825 9 Oakville 278,900 86.7 100,558 35,412 10 St. Charles 259,700 66.8 83,589 70,687 11 Liberty 250,200 72.4 91,512 30,299 12 Columbia 248,600 48.8 60,455 126,172 13 St. Peters 237,100 80.9 88,708 57,692 14 Blue Springs 224,600 68.9 82,965 58,720 15 Kansas City 208,900 54.0 65,256 505,958 16 Maryland Heights 200,100 57.1 82,232 28,099 17 Mehlville 195,400 64.2 63,123 29,089 18 Gladstone 194,900 63.8 68,633 26,964 19 Jefferson City 189,200 59.2 63,649 42,644 20 Cape Girardeau 177,500 53.9 51,671 39,795 21 St. Louis 174,100 44.9 52,941 298,018 22 Raytown 155,300 64.1 64,542 29,772 23 Grandview 154,400 50.0 51,048 25,921 24 Independence 150,800 60.5 57,415 122,218 25 Hazelwood 150,000 58.0 55,111 25,345 26 Joplin 147,000 57.6 50,996 51,848 27 Springfield 146,400 42.3 43,450 168,873 28 St. Joseph 138,100 59.9 54,515 72,198 29 Florissant 125,200 66.0 64,178 52,167