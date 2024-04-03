Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.
Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.
Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Texas cities are far more affordable than others.
According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Texas is worth $238,000. But across the 53 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 75,000, median home values range from less than $100,000 to over $500,000.
In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Texas, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 53 Texas cities with available data from the ACS, 27 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $73,035. Similarly, most of Texas’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.
These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Texas.
53. Pharr
- Median home value: $98,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
- Homeownership rate: 58.7%
- Median household income: $45,016
- Total population: 79,434
52. Brownsville
- Median home value: $112,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
- Homeownership rate: 60.3%
- Median household income: $46,735
- Total population: 186,999
51. Wichita Falls
- Median home value: $128,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 56.3%
- Median household income: $55,584
- Total population: 102,482
50. Mission
- Median home value: $147,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 72.0%
- Median household income: $56,421
- Total population: 85,755
49. Beaumont
- Median home value: $150,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 54.4%
- Median household income: $53,745
- Total population: 114,573
48. McAllen
- Median home value: $158,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 59.4%
- Median household income: $56,326
- Total population: 142,722
47. El Paso
- Median home value: $159,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 59.5%
- Median household income: $55,710
- Total population: 677,181
46. Edinburg
- Median home value: $159,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 53.6%
- Median household income: $54,139
- Total population: 100,964
45. Abilene
- Median home value: $161,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 54.0%
- Median household income: $59,254
- Total population: 126,356
44. Baytown
- Median home value: $162,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 53.6%
- Median household income: $61,158
- Total population: 84,449
43. Laredo
- Median home value: $164,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 62.7%
- Median household income: $60,928
- Total population: 255,293
42. Longview
- Median home value: $170,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 53.4%
- Median household income: $61,003
- Total population: 82,176
41. Pasadena
- Median home value: $171,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 53.8%
- Median household income: $64,698
- Total population: 150,620
40. San Angelo
- Median home value: $171,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
- Homeownership rate: 64.0%
- Median household income: $65,040
- Total population: 99,422
39. Amarillo
- Median home value: $172,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 59.6%
- Median household income: $60,628
- Total population: 200,360
38. Waco
- Median home value: $174,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 47.3%
- Median household income: $47,421
- Total population: 140,545
37. Killeen
- Median home value: $175,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
- Homeownership rate: 46.3%
- Median household income: $57,086
- Total population: 153,708
36. Corpus Christi
- Median home value: $180,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 57.3%
- Median household income: $64,449
- Total population: 317,804
35. Lubbock
- Median home value: $181,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
- Homeownership rate: 51.0%
- Median household income: $58,734
- Total population: 258,190
34. Temple
- Median home value: $191,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 52.8%
- Median household income: $61,003
- Total population: 83,473
33. Odessa
- Median home value: $193,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 59.1%
- Median household income: $71,293
- Total population: 113,353
32. San Antonio
- Median home value: $198,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
- Homeownership rate: 51.9%
- Median household income: $59,593
- Total population: 1,445,662
31. Bryan
- Median home value: $198,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
- Homeownership rate: 49.3%
- Median household income: $55,234
- Total population: 84,820
30. Tyler
- Median home value: $205,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.3%
- Homeownership rate: 54.9%
- Median household income: $63,056
- Total population: 106,440
29. Mesquite
- Median home value: $208,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
- Homeownership rate: 62.0%
- Median household income: $69,649
- Total population: 149,439
28. Garland
- Median home value: $229,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 62.0%
- Median household income: $71,044
- Total population: 244,026
27. Houston
- Median home value: $235,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 5.2%
- Homeownership rate: 42.0%
- Median household income: $60,440
- Total population: 2,296,253
26. Grand Prairie
- Median home value: $242,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 59.2%
- Median household income: $76,626
- Total population: 197,279
25. Fort Worth
- Median home value: $250,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
- Homeownership rate: 56.7%
- Median household income: $72,726
- Total population: 924,663
24. Arlington
- Median home value: $251,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 54.9%
- Median household income: $71,736
- Total population: 393,469
23. Atascocita
- Median home value: $257,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 82.2%
- Median household income: $115,687
- Total population: 89,121
22. Irving
- Median home value: $259,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
- Homeownership rate: 37.2%
- Median household income: $76,686
- Total population: 254,962
21. Conroe
- Median home value: $262,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
- Homeownership rate: 56.1%
- Median household income: $71,630
- Total population: 92,475
20. Dallas
- Median home value: $270,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 7.1%
- Homeownership rate: 41.9%
- Median household income: $63,985
- Total population: 1,300,642
19. Midland
- Median home value: $280,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.5%
- Homeownership rate: 63.9%
- Median household income: $90,448
- Total population: 132,490
18. New Braunfels
- Median home value: $290,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
- Homeownership rate: 63.8%
- Median household income: $85,827
- Total population: 92,993
17. Denton
- Median home value: $296,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 49.4%
- Median household income: $71,921
- Total population: 142,262
16. College Station
- Median home value: $305,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
- Homeownership rate: 36.3%
- Median household income: $52,397
- Total population: 120,451
15. Pearland
- Median home value: $311,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
- Homeownership rate: 76.6%
- Median household income: $111,123
- Total population: 124,478
14. League City
- Median home value: $312,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
- Homeownership rate: 73.5%
- Median household income: $117,316
- Total population: 113,469
13. Carrollton
- Median home value: $327,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
- Homeownership rate: 58.3%
- Median household income: $95,380
- Total population: 132,284
12. Lewisville
- Median home value: $328,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
- Homeownership rate: 45.2%
- Median household income: $82,006
- Total population: 125,028
11. Round Rock
- Median home value: $337,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
- Homeownership rate: 55.6%
- Median household income: $91,888
- Total population: 120,465
10. Richardson
- Median home value: $379,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
- Homeownership rate: 51.6%
- Median household income: $94,362
- Total population: 118,063
9. Sugar Land
- Median home value: $387,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%
- Homeownership rate: 81.2%
- Median household income: $132,247
- Total population: 110,077
8. Allen
- Median home value: $390,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
- Homeownership rate: 70.9%
- Median household income: $121,259
- Total population: 105,444
7. McKinney
- Median home value: $400,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
- Homeownership rate: 64.9%
- Median household income: $113,286
- Total population: 196,160
6. Plano
- Median home value: $412,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.7%
- Homeownership rate: 56.7%
- Median household income: $105,679
- Total population: 284,948
5. Cedar Park
- Median home value: $427,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.0%
- Homeownership rate: 66.7%
- Median household income: $118,903
- Total population: 76,344
4. The Woodlands
- Median home value: $456,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 8.9%
- Homeownership rate: 72.6%
- Median household income: $142,384
- Total population: 118,402
3. Austin
- Median home value: $461,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 9.4%
- Homeownership rate: 44.4%
- Median household income: $86,556
- Total population: 958,202
2. Flower Mound
- Median home value: $467,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 5.6%
- Homeownership rate: 82.9%
- Median household income: $154,471
- Total population: 76,630
1. Frisco
- Median home value: $531,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%
- Homeownership rate: 67.2%
- Median household income: $144,567
- Total population: 202,075
