Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.
Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.
Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Arizona cities are far more affordable than others.
According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Arizona is worth $321,400. But across the 38 cities and towns in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from only about $156,000 to more than $650,000.
In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Arizona, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 38 Arizona cities with available data from the ACS, 20 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but six of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $72,581. Similarly, most of Arizona’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.
These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Arizona.
38. Fortuna Foothills
- Median home value: $156,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 82.7%
- Median household income: $55,347
- Total population: 27,552
37. San Luis
- Median home value: $171,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
- Homeownership rate: 64.4%
- Median household income: $46,747
- Total population: 35,189
36. Apache Junction
- Median home value: $174,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 77.8%
- Median household income: $56,209
- Total population: 38,855
35. Yuma
- Median home value: $186,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
- Homeownership rate: 64.3%
- Median household income: $59,312
- Total population: 96,314
34. Bullhead City
- Median home value: $187,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 65.1%
- Median household income: $47,129
- Total population: 41,593
33. Drexel Heights
- Median home value: $200,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 78.2%
- Median household income: $72,567
- Total population: 30,254
32. Sierra Vista
- Median home value: $215,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 61.5%
- Median household income: $70,899
- Total population: 45,212
31. Tucson
- Median home value: $218,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 50.9%
- Median household income: $52,049
- Total population: 541,033
30. Casa Grande
- Median home value: $219,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
- Homeownership rate: 69.8%
- Median household income: $64,535
- Total population: 55,186
29. Kingman
- Median home value: $220,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
- Homeownership rate: 64.5%
- Median household income: $56,360
- Total population: 33,052
28. Sun City
- Median home value: $233,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
- Homeownership rate: 83.5%
- Median household income: $51,263
- Total population: 37,748
27. El Mirage
- Median home value: $246,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 68.6%
- Median household income: $72,134
- Total population: 35,652
26. Casas Adobes
- Median home value: $281,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
- Homeownership rate: 65.6%
- Median household income: $75,997
- Total population: 69,917
25. Maricopa
- Median home value: $292,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 82.9%
- Median household income: $88,795
- Total population: 59,605
24. Florence
- Median home value: $298,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
- Homeownership rate: 82.7%
- Median household income: $74,025
- Total population: 25,783
23. San Tan Valley
- Median home value: $304,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
- Homeownership rate: 80.4%
- Median household income: $88,466
- Total population: 101,207
22. Avondale
- Median home value: $306,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
- Homeownership rate: 59.6%
- Median household income: $76,496
- Total population: 89,214
21. Glendale
- Median home value: $310,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
- Homeownership rate: 57.2%
- Median household income: $66,375
- Total population: 248,083
20. Sahuarita
- Median home value: $314,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
- Homeownership rate: 80.5%
- Median household income: $97,133
- Total population: 34,238
19. Sun City West
- Median home value: $316,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
- Homeownership rate: 87.9%
- Median household income: $61,941
- Total population: 26,639
18. Mesa
- Median home value: $327,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
- Homeownership rate: 63.2%
- Median household income: $73,766
- Total population: 503,390
17. Phoenix
- Median home value: $340,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
- Homeownership rate: 56.4%
- Median household income: $72,092
- Total population: 1,609,456
16. Buckeye
- Median home value: $341,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
- Homeownership rate: 85.3%
- Median household income: $94,188
- Total population: 95,042
15. Prescott Valley
- Median home value: $341,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
- Homeownership rate: 71.2%
- Median household income: $66,617
- Total population: 47,015
14. Marana
- Median home value: $347,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
- Homeownership rate: 82.8%
- Median household income: $105,624
- Total population: 52,542
13. Surprise
- Median home value: $352,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 78.4%
- Median household income: $87,756
- Total population: 145,591
12. Lake Havasu City
- Median home value: $363,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%
- Homeownership rate: 74.3%
- Median household income: $64,027
- Total population: 57,294
11. Tempe
- Median home value: $382,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.3%
- Homeownership rate: 40.7%
- Median household income: $72,022
- Total population: 181,005
10. Peoria
- Median home value: $383,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.0%
- Homeownership rate: 75.0%
- Median household income: $86,759
- Total population: 191,292
9. Goodyear
- Median home value: $396,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 77.8%
- Median household income: $97,307
- Total population: 97,542
8. Oro Valley
- Median home value: $404,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
- Homeownership rate: 76.7%
- Median household income: $101,394
- Total population: 47,053
7. Chandler
- Median home value: $423,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.7%
- Homeownership rate: 64.6%
- Median household income: $99,374
- Total population: 275,618
6. Gilbert
- Median home value: $454,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.0%
- Homeownership rate: 74.7%
- Median household income: $115,179
- Total population: 267,267
5. Flagstaff
- Median home value: $466,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 5.6%
- Homeownership rate: 43.1%
- Median household income: $65,652
- Total population: 76,177
4. Prescott
- Median home value: $473,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.6%
- Homeownership rate: 69.4%
- Median household income: $66,330
- Total population: 46,054
3. Queen Creek
- Median home value: $493,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%
- Homeownership rate: 88.6%
- Median household income: $127,182
- Total population: 61,788
2. Catalina Foothills
- Median home value: $560,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 12.7%
- Homeownership rate: 74.2%
- Median household income: $110,660
- Total population: 50,573
1. Scottsdale
- Median home value: $651,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 23.2%
- Homeownership rate: 67.0%
- Median household income: $104,197
- Total population: 240,537
