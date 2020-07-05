Bed Bath & Beyond, Levi Strauss, Walgreens and More Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the most anticipated quarterly results due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to post results for its most recent quarter on Tuesday morning. Analysts anticipate $0.60 in earnings per share (EPS) and $910.91 million in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares rose above $77 apiece late last week. The consensus price target is just $69.64, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $47.87 to $90.54.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will report its fiscal second-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for a net loss of $0.45 per share and $574.13 million in revenue. Shares dropped below $14 on Friday. The consensus price target is $17.22, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $9.09 to $23.74.

Look for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to share its fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday afternoon. Analysts expect to see a per-share net loss of $1.21 and $1.35 billion in revenue. Shares met resistance at $11 for much of last week. The consensus price target is down at $7.58, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $3.43 to $17.79.

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WBA) most recent quarterly report is scheduled for Thursday morning. The consensus forecast for the fiscal third quarter calls for earnings of $1.19 a share on $34.29 billion in revenue. Shares have traded mostly around $42 apiece since mid-June, in a 52-week range of $36.65 to $64.50. The consensus analyst target is $45.82.