Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/1

Chris Lange
March 1, 2021 9:19 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 1, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 173,800 shares of DraftKings & Sell 6,807 shares of MercadoLibre.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 147,913 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 95,396 shares of Sarepta, & Sell 240,999 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 102,863 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 111,041 shares of Teladoc, Sell 201,400 shares of Stratasys, & Sell 115,745 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 115,889 shares of One & Sell 133,941 shares of Flir Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 21,430 shares of PayPal, Buy 88,691 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 340,177 shares of Tencent.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 173,800
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 402
ARKF Sell IBKR INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC 113
ARKF Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 6,807
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 21,623
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 147,913
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 37,317
ARKG Buy SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 95,396
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 3,660
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 225,300
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 14,036
ARKG Sell HIMS HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC 5,844
ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 240,999
ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 102,863
ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 7,441
ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 18,835
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 111,041
ARKK Sell SSYS STRATASYS LTD 201,400
ARKK Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 920
ARKK Sell SNAP SNAP INC 36,685
ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 17,490
ARKK Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 27,614
ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 58,657
ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 115,745
ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 115,889
ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 133,941
ARKQ Sell HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 64
ARKW Buy PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 21,430
ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 7,310
ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 88,691
ARKW Sell CRM SALESFORCE.COM INC 3,443
ARKW Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 3,075
ARKW Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 2,248
ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 340,177
ARKW Sell AAPL APPLE INC 13,664

