Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/9

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 9, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 6,894 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 56,282 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics & Sell 90,207 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 949,200 shares of DraftKings & Sell 268,690 shares of PayPal.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 103,634 shares of JD.com, Buy 68,074 shares of One, & Sell 85,278 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 486,500 shares of Skillz & Sell 74,769 shares of Baidu.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 6,894 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 700 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,660 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 56,282 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 90,207 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 949,200 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 34,692 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 268,690 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 100 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 103,634 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 205 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 68,074 ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 982 ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 3,217 ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 85,278 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 486,500 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 103,400 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 74,769

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.