Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/30

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 30, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 84,878 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 80,765 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 38,210 shares of Recursion Pharma.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 843,194 shares of Twitter, Buy 127,422 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 371,806 shares of Paccar.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 105,943 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 406,400 shares of Galileo Acquisition, & Buy 199,318 shares of 3D Systems.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 468,256 shares of Twitter, Buy 52,854 shares of Teladoc, Sell 34,800 shares of PayPal, & Sell 19,660 shares of NVIDIA.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS.
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|6,711
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|84,878
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|11,580
|ARKG
|Buy
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN INC
|32,467
|ARKG
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|80,765
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|38,210
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|3,887
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|5,894
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|32,918
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|843,194
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|127,422
|ARKK
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|52,370
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|371,806
|ARKK
|Sell
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|25,247
|ARKK
|Sell
|SE
|SEA LTD
|25,134
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|7,336
|ARKK
|Sell
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|5,871
|ARKK
|Sell
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|67,267
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|105,943
|ARKQ
|Buy
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|406,400
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|199,318
|ARKQ
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|16,402
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|468,256
|ARKW
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|73,019
|ARKW
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|52,854
|ARKW
|Buy
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|38,200
|ARKW
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|24,886
|ARKW
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|142,300
|ARKW
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|34,800
|ARKW
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|19,660
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|24,139
|ARKW
|Sell
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|49,302
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.