Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/30

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 30, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 84,878 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 80,765 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 38,210 shares of Recursion Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 843,194 shares of Twitter, Buy 127,422 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 371,806 shares of Paccar.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 105,943 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 406,400 shares of Galileo Acquisition, & Buy 199,318 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 468,256 shares of Twitter, Buy 52,854 shares of Teladoc, Sell 34,800 shares of PayPal, & Sell 19,660 shares of NVIDIA.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 6,711 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 84,878 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 11,580 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 32,467 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 80,765 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 38,210 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,887 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 5,894 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 32,918 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 843,194 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 127,422 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 52,370 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 371,806 ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 25,247 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 25,134 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 7,336 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 5,871 ARKK Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 67,267 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 105,943 ARKQ Buy GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 406,400 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 199,318 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 16,402 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 468,256 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 73,019 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 52,854 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 38,200 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 24,886 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 142,300 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 34,800 ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 19,660 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 24,139 ARKW Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 49,302

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.