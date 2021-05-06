Allstate, Booking, CyberArk, Hilton and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 each posted a handy gain, while the Nasdaq was barely in the red.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Apple, Darden Restaurants, Peloton, Pfizer, Tilray and more.

Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL): JPMorgan’s upgrade to an Overweight rating from Positive included a price target hike to $134 from $130. The stock traded around $130 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $84.97 to $131.66. Its consensus analyst target is $133.00.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG): Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price target to $2,740 from $2,710. Credit Suisse reiterated it as Outperform but lowered its price target to $2,675 from $2,740. The shares changed hands at around $2,275 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $1,303.25 to $2,516.00. The consensus price target is $2,487.04.

Chemours Co. (NYSE: CC): Argus upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and has a $40 price target. The shares traded near $33 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $10.62 to $34.23. The consensus price target is $34.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR): Baird reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered its price target to $160 from $170. Shares were trading around $114, in the 52-week range of $92.61 to $169.70. The consensus price target is $179.78.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS): Mizuho upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral and has a $15 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $2.85 to $17.38. It has a consensus price target of $17.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT): Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal Weight rating and raised its price target to $110 from $101. Raymond James reiterated it at Outperform and hiked its price target from $125 to $135. The stock traded near $121 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $62.47 to $132.69. It has a consensus price target of $124.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS): The Noble Capital Markets upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform comes with a $30 price target. The stock traded near $26 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $14.40 to $34.11. It has a consensus price target of $28.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE): Evercore ISI upgraded the shares to Outperform from In-Line, and the firm has a $144 price target. While Citigroup upgraded it to a Buy rating from Neutral, the analyst lowered its $160 price target to $151. On Thursday, the stock traded around $112. The 52-week trading range is $61.96 to $179.65. Its consensus analyst target is $153.19.

