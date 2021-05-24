CenterPoint, Coinbase, IMAX, Virgin Galactic and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were bouncing back after last week’s dip. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were each up over 1%, while the Dow Jones industrial average lagged, up only 0.6%. Most of this rally was the result of a strong push by tech stocks.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Beyond Meat, Dollar General, HP, Tesla and more.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP): BofA Securities upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a $27 price target. The shares traded near $25 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $17.34 to $25.39. The consensus price target is $26.92.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $306 price target. Shares were trading around $229, in the 52-week range of $208.00 to $429.54. The consensus price target is $409.46.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA): Moffett Nathanson downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $37 from $51. The shares were changing hands at around $31 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $19.07 to $78.14. The consensus price target is $44.00.

IMAX Corp. (NYSE: IMAX): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $25 from $24. The stock traded near $22 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $10.31 to $25.05. It has a consensus price target of $25.57.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO): Morgan Stanley’s downgrade was to Equal Weight from Overweight. The stock traded near $17 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $14.50 to $23.66. It has a consensus price target of $22.09.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT): Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $24 price target. On Monday, the stock traded around $16. The 52-week trading range is $9.76 to $35.75.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE): Alembic Global Advisors raised its Neutral rating to Overweight. The stock traded near $25 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $14.21 to $62.80. It has a consensus price target of $29.80.

Five Jefferies value stock picks are reasonably priced, come with dependable dividends and could gain some momentum as money rotates away from the sectors and stocks that are falling out of favor on Wall Street. Each is quite suitable for growth investors looking for a dividend kicker.

In addition, see why one top analyst is pumping the brakes on Tesla, and why the electric vehicle maker faces a new challenge in Norway.