Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BP, Micron Technology, Regions Financial, Tesla and More

The broad markets edged higher on Monday afternoon, with a strong push from the tech sector. West Texas Intermediate crude prices briefly topped $85 a barrel in the session, the highest oil has been in the past seven years. The S&P 500 also hit a new record high on Monday, while the Dow Jones industrial average was holding just below record levels.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Carnival, Las Vegas Sands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Paysafe, and Whirlpool.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP): TD Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $31 price target. The 52-week range is $14.74 to $30.29, and the share price is roughly $30.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR): Wedbush downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Outperform. Shares were trading near $4 on Monday, and the consensus price target is $8.50.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI): Scotiabank upgraded it to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform and has a $2,100 price target. Shares were trading near $1,544 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $2,093.35.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Bernstein started coverage with an Underperform rating and a $58 price target. The 52-week trading range is $49.30 to $96.96, and the share price is near $69.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF): Wedbush’s upgrade was to Neutral from Outperform. Shares were trading around $24, above the consensus price target of $23.35.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS): Craig Hallum’s upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to $42 from $27. Shares were trading around $31, in a 52-week range of $12.48 to $56.95.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $1,200 from $900. Shares were trading near $972 on Monday, and the analysts’ consensus target price is $732.87.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): Berenberg started coverage with a Buy rating and a $251 price target. The 52-week trading range is $171.37 to $362.07, and the share price is near $263.44.

