Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 2.5 Million Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
August 17, 2021 8:15 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. In particular, four funds bought over 2.5 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as moves in the prices of these funds dropped on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:

At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $63.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 39% and 49% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Monday, including Palantir:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 113,686
ARKF TWLO TWILIO INC 25,974
ARKF PATH UIPATH INC 61,075
ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 375,968
ARKF STNE STONECO LTD 353,803
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 569,288
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 784,785
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 1,210,607
ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN INC 86,136
ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 92,618
ARKG SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 55,000
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY INC 65,000
ARKK NVTA INVITAE CORP 448,607
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 76,862
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 228,429
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 65,163
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 244,663
ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 150,000
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 17,000
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 136,415
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 47,547
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,086,826
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 22,000
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 97,989
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 28,400
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE INC 60,325
ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,051,051
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 38,463
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 27,474
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 210,644
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 72,012
ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 61,624


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

