Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 2.5 Million Shares of Palantir

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. In particular, four funds bought over 2.5 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as moves in the prices of these funds dropped on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF): 375,968 shares

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK): 1,086,826 shares

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 1,051,051 shares

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX): 61,624 shares.

At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $63.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 39% and 49% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Monday, including Palantir:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 113,686 ARKF TWLO TWILIO INC 25,974 ARKF PATH UIPATH INC 61,075 ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 375,968 ARKF STNE STONECO LTD 353,803 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 569,288 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 784,785 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 1,210,607 ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN INC 86,136 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 92,618 ARKG SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 55,000 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY INC 65,000 ARKK NVTA INVITAE CORP 448,607 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 76,862 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 228,429 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 65,163 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 244,663 ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 150,000 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 17,000 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 136,415 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 47,547 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,086,826 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 22,000 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 97,989 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 28,400 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE INC 60,325 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,051,051 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 38,463 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 27,474 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 210,644 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 72,012 ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 61,624



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

