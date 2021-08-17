Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 2.5 Million Shares of Palantir

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. In particular, four funds bought over 2.5 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as moves in the prices of these funds dropped on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.
Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF): 375,968 shares
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK): 1,086,826 shares
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 1,051,051 shares
- ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX): 61,624 shares.
At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $63.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 39% and 49% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Monday, including Palantir:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|113,686
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|25,974
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|61,075
|ARKF
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|375,968
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO LTD
|353,803
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP
|569,288
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|784,785
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|1,210,607
|ARKG
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN INC
|86,136
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|92,618
|ARKG
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP
|55,000
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|65,000
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|448,607
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC
|76,862
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|228,429
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|65,163
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|244,663
|ARKK
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP
|150,000
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|17,000
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|136,415
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|47,547
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,086,826
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|22,000
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|97,989
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|28,400
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|60,325
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,051,051
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON INC
|38,463
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II
|27,474
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|210,644
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|72,012
|ARKX
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|61,624
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.