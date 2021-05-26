Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin

One of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA: GBTC) shares altogether on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was up around 0.8% in Tuesday’s session. This fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 181,995 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKW is up 85% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS CORP
|1,076,800
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,918
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|121,537
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|8,755
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|4,237
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|98,069
|ARKG
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|100
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|100
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|36,907
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|11,325
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|62,475
|ARKQ
|AONE
|ONE
|15,035
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|129,475
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|144,030
|ARKW
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|245,260
|ARKW
|GBTC
|GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC
|181,995
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|48,800
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|34,900
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.