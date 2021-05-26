Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin

One of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA: GBTC) shares altogether on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was up around 0.8% in Tuesday’s session. This fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 181,995 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKW is up 85% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 1,076,800 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,918 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 121,537 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,755 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 4,237 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 98,069 ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 100 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 100 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 36,907 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 11,325 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 62,475 ARKQ AONE ONE 15,035 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 129,475 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 144,030 ARKW TWTR TWITTER INC 245,260 ARKW GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 181,995 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 48,800 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 34,900

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.