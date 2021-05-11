Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells For 5/11

The broad markets continued their slide on Tuesday but this time the family of ARK Invest ETFs recovered from Monday’s dip. ARKW performed the best out of the group up about 2.3%, while ARKX saw the worst of it with the ETF down 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 638,800 shares of Yeahka & Sell 140,274 shares of SilverGate.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 209,433 shares of Phreesia, Sell 84,177 shares of Nanostring Technologies, & Sell 84,200 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,187,600 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 137,234 shares of Baidu, Sell 142,700 shares of Synopsys, & Sell 568,900 shares of Huya.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 1,507,061 shares of Workhorse, Sell 27,085 shares of Komatsu, & Sell 1,861 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 76,202 shares of Intercontinental exchange, Sell 61,401 shares of Agora, Sell 116,085 shares of Adyenv, & Sell 29,471 shares of LendingTree.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 3,222 shares of Deere & Sell 293,962 shares of Virgin Galactic.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 638,800 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 140,274 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 209,433 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 66,857 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 35,600 ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 84,177 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 84,200 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,073 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 1,187,600 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 137,234 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 90,338 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 21,128 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 142,700 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 70,302 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 568,900 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 65,800 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 13,067 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 1,507,061 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 27,085 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 1,861 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 76,202 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 61,401 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 116,085 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 29,471 ARKX Sell DE DEERE & CO 3,222 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 293,962

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.