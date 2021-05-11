Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells For 5/11

The broad markets continued their slide on Tuesday but this time the family of ARK Invest ETFs recovered from Monday’s dip. ARKW performed the best out of the group up about 2.3%, while ARKX saw the worst of it with the ETF down 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 638,800 shares of Yeahka & Sell 140,274 shares of SilverGate.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 209,433 shares of Phreesia, Sell 84,177 shares of Nanostring Technologies, & Sell 84,200 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,187,600 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 137,234 shares of Baidu, Sell 142,700 shares of Synopsys, & Sell 568,900 shares of Huya.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 1,507,061 shares of Workhorse, Sell 27,085 shares of Komatsu, & Sell 1,861 shares of Alphabet.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 76,202 shares of Intercontinental exchange, Sell 61,401 shares of Agora, Sell 116,085 shares of Adyenv, & Sell 29,471 shares of LendingTree.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 3,222 shares of Deere & Sell 293,962 shares of Virgin Galactic.
Check out all the Sells here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Sell
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|638,800
|ARKF
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|140,274
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|209,433
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|66,857
|ARKG
|Sell
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|35,600
|ARKG
|Sell
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC
|84,177
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|84,200
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|3,073
|ARKK
|Sell
|BEKE
|KE HOLDINGS INC
|1,187,600
|ARKK
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|137,234
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|90,338
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|21,128
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|142,700
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|70,302
|ARKK
|Sell
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|568,900
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|65,800
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|13,067
|ARKQ
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|1,507,061
|ARKQ
|Sell
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU LTD
|27,085
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|1,861
|ARKW
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|76,202
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|61,401
|ARKW
|Sell
|ADYEY
|ADYEN NV
|116,085
|ARKW
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|29,471
|ARKX
|Sell
|DE
|DEERE & CO
|3,222
|ARKX
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|293,962
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.