Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 420,000 Shares of Baidu

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 420,000 shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 4% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 429,192 shares of Baidu. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $78.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 78% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 414,400 ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 12,700 ARKG TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 61,100 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 75,000 ARKG SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 147,332 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 79,900 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 25,000 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 45,494 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,700 ARKG PHR PHREESIA INC 61,200 ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 179,700 ARKK BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 314,500 ARKK BIDU BAIDU INC 429,192 ARKK TREE LENDINGTREE INC 99,462 ARKK SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 170,419 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 99,640 ARKK REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,000 ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 304,896 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 79,985 ARKQ WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 140,335 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET INC 3,088 ARKW TREE LENDINGTREE INC 67,529 ARKX WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 323,803

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.