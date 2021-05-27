Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells 3.6 Million Shares of Syros Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 3.6 million shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 3,574,908 shares of Syros Pharma. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 677,300 ARKF GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 246 ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 10,800 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 166,980 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 50,671 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 78,202 ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,574,908 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 8,989 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 486,140 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 11,207 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 22,423 ARKQ ADSK AUTODESK INC 119 ARKX RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 9,215 ARKX ADSK AUTODESK INC 23 ARKX WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 6

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.