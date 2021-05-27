Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells 3.6 Million Shares of Syros Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 3.6 million shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 3,574,908 shares of Syros Pharma. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD
|677,300
|ARKF
|GWRE
|GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
|246
|ARKG
|GH
|GUARDANT HEALTH INC
|10,800
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|166,980
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|50,671
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|78,202
|ARKK
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|3,574,908
|ARKK
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|8,989
|ARKK
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|486,140
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|11,207
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|22,423
|ARKQ
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|119
|ARKX
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|9,215
|ARKX
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|23
|ARKX
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|6
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.