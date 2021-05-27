Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells 3.6 Million Shares of Syros Pharma

Chris Lange
May 27, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 3.6 million shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 3,574,908 shares of Syros Pharma. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 677,300
ARKF GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 246
ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 10,800
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 166,980
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 50,671
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 78,202
ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,574,908
ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 8,989
ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 486,140
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 11,207
ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 22,423
ARKQ ADSK AUTODESK INC 119
ARKX RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 9,215
ARKX ADSK AUTODESK INC 23
ARKX WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 6

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

