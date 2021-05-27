Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 5/27

ARK Invest investors saw another day of gains on Thursday, although the broad markets were fairly flat with the exception of the Dow Jones industrial average up 0.4%. ARKW and ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded funds up 0.9%, while ARKF and ARKGdid the worst, up only 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on May 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,583,300 shares of Zhongan Online.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 13,623 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics & Sell 10,100 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 16,866 shares of Organovo, Sell 268,800 shares of Huya, & Sell 80,000 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 11,957 shares of Galileo & Sell 5,900 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 244,254 shares of ICE.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 13,600 shares of Raven Industries.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 1,583,300 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 13,623 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 10,100 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 16,866 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 268,800 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 80,000 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 11,957 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,900 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 244,254 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 13,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.