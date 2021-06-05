Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 6/4

ARK Invest funds posted some welcome gains on Friday as the Nasdaq rose by nearly 1.5%. ARKK performed the best out of the group, rising by 1.94% while ARKW lagged the rest of the group with a gain of about 0.1%.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on June 4, 2021. Also, check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place Friday.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $3.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 94,812 shares of TCS Group.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $8.05 billion. Here is Friday’s only sale in this fund: Sell 193,999 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $20.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 119,859 shares of Huya and Sell 10,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.9 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 87,800 shares of Teradyne and Sell 11,664 shares of Galileo Acquisition.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $5.35 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 23,071 shares of DocuSign and Sell 11,102 shares of Netflix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $626.273 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SELLS

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 50733 ARKF Sell TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 94812 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 193999 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 10000 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 7000 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 119859 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 87800 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 11664 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 23071 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 11102

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.