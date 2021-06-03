Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 95,000 Shares of Zoom Video

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Accordingly, this fund bought over 95,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares, as the price of this ETF dropped about 3.5% in Thursday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 96,123 shares of Zoom Video. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $30.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 66% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 4,496 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,866 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 32,322 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 13,463 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 200 ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,406 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 96,123 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 40,000 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 8,000 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 44,867 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 78,702 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 54,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.