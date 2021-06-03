Investing

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 95,000 Shares of Zoom Video

Chris Lange
June 3, 2021 10:09 pm

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Accordingly, this fund bought over 95,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares, as the price of this ETF dropped about 3.5% in Thursday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 96,123 shares of Zoom Video. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $30.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 66% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 4,496
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,866
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 32,322
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 13,463
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 200
ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,406
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 96,123
ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 40,000
ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 8,000
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 44,867
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 78,702
ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 54,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
Read more: Investing, ARKK, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/1

5 High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats May Be the Best Stocks to Own Now

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells for 5/28

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Best Buy, Costco,...