Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 95,000 Shares of Zoom Video

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Accordingly, this fund bought over 95,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares, as the price of this ETF dropped about 3.5% in Thursday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 96,123 shares of Zoom Video. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $30.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 66% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|4,496
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,866
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|32,322
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|13,463
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|200
|ARKG
|Buy
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|3,406
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|96,123
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|40,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|8,000
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|44,867
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|78,702
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|54,800
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.