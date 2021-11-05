Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 400,000 More Shares of DraftKings

In the wake of a big buy on Tuesday, a couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made additional huge purchases on Thursday. These funds added over 400,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were mixed on Thursday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 150,884 more shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 252,547 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $18.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up closer to 24% in the past year, while the other is up 37%.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 150,884 ARKF FB FACEBOOK 102,461 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 986 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 1,084,817 ARKK ROKU ROKU 216,219 ARKK PATH UIPATH 626,502 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 30,260 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 380,479 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 81,080 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 242,352 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 6,568 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 341,040 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 24,300 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 19,926 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 5,236 ARKW ROKU ROKU 71,357 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 68,608 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 252,547 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 125,669

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

