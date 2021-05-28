Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 55,000 Shares of Zoom Video

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Accordingly, this fund bought over 55,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares, as the price of this ETF gained about 1% in Thursday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 58,345 shares of Zoom Video. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 85% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS CORP
|733,800
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|15,092
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|4,658
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|68,601
|ARKG
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|19,400
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|15,840
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|8,252
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|58,345
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|12,841
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|15,315
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|42,298
|ARKQ
|AONE
|ONE
|15,000
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|21,518
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|14,743
|ARKW
|OKTA
|OKTA INC
|123,385
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|194,264
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.