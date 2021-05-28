Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 55,000 Shares of Zoom Video

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Accordingly, this fund bought over 55,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares, as the price of this ETF gained about 1% in Thursday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 58,345 shares of Zoom Video. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 85% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 733,800 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 15,092 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 4,658 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 68,601 ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 19,400 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 15,840 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 8,252 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 58,345 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,841 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 15,315 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 42,298 ARKQ AONE ONE 15,000 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 21,518 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 14,743 ARKW OKTA OKTA INC 123,385 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 194,264

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.