Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 55,000 Shares of Zoom Video

Chris Lange
May 28, 2021 10:05 am

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Accordingly, this fund bought over 55,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares, as the price of this ETF gained about 1% in Thursday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 58,345 shares of Zoom Video. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 85% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 733,800
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 15,092
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 4,658
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 68,601
ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 19,400
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 15,840
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 8,252
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 58,345
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,841
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 15,315
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 42,298
ARKQ AONE ONE 15,000
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 21,518
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 14,743
ARKW OKTA OKTA INC 123,385
ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 194,264

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

