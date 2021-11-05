Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $83 Million Worth of Roku Shares

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought nearly 290,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained lost less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 216,219 shares of Roku and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 71,357 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $83.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up 30% in the past year, and the other is up closer to 37%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|150,884
|ARKF
|FB
|102,461
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|986
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|1,084,817
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|216,219
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|626,502
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|30,260
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|380,479
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|81,080
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|242,352
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|6,568
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|341,040
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|24,300
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|19,926
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|5,236
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|71,357
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|68,608
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|252,547
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|125,669
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.