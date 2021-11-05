Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $83 Million Worth of Roku Shares

Chris Lange
November 5, 2021 8:35 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought nearly 290,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained lost less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 216,219 shares of Roku and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 71,357 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $83.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up 30% in the past year, and the other is up closer to 37%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 150,884
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 102,461
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 986
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 1,084,817
ARKK ROKU ROKU 216,219
ARKK PATH UIPATH 626,502
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 30,260
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 380,479
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 81,080
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 242,352
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 6,568
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 341,040
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 24,300
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 19,926
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 5,236
ARKW ROKU ROKU 71,357
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 68,608
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 252,547
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 125,669

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

