Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Another 450,000 Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
July 23, 2021 9:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. These funds bought over 450,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of these ETFs lost nearly 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 486,875 shares of DraftKings. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $21.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 50% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 19,156
ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,663
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 141,100
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 400
ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 14,067
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 804,500
ARKK PATH UiPath 197,393
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 516,093
ARKK U Unity Software 208,194
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,301
ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,187
ARKK DKNG DraftKings 453,086
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 189,651
ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,620
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 351,458
ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 234,600
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 372


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
