Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 210,000 Shares of ICE

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 210,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up 0.3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 215,679 shares of ICE. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $24.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF TCS LI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 80,834 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 23,702 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 41,594 ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 9,016 ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 49,385 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 2,538 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 7,500 ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 39,721 ARKW ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 215,679 ARKX TER TERADYNE INC 11,981



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

