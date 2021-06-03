Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 210,000 Shares of ICE

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 210,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up 0.3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 215,679 shares of ICE. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $24.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|TCS LI
|TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
|80,834
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|23,702
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|41,594
|ARKG
|GH
|GUARDANT HEALTH INC
|9,016
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|49,385
|ARKK
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|2,538
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|7,500
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|39,721
|ARKW
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|215,679
|ARKX
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|11,981
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.