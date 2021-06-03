Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 210,000 Shares of ICE

Chris Lange
June 3, 2021 10:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 210,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up 0.3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 215,679 shares of ICE. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $24.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF TCS LI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 80,834
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 23,702
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 41,594
ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 9,016
ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 49,385
ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 2,538
ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 7,500
ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 39,721
ARKW ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 215,679
ARKX TER TERADYNE INC 11,981


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Read more: Investing, ARKW, ICE, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

