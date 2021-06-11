Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 285,000 Shares of ICE

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 285,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 285,720 shares of ICE. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $31.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|GH
|GUARDANT HEALTH INC
|111,028
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|30,753
|ARKK
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|116,556
|ARKK
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|100,388
|ARKK
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|285,720
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|2,249
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|4,442
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|26,560
|ARKW
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|139,840
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.