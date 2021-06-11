Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 285,000 Shares of ICE

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 285,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 285,720 shares of ICE. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $31.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 111,028 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,753 ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 116,556 ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 100,388 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 285,720 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 2,249 ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 4,442 ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 26,560 ARKW TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 139,840



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

