Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $48 Million Worth of Teradyne Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 415,000 shares of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), as the price of this ETF bounced back slightly on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 417.933 shares of Teradyne. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $48.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 31% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 132,000 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 94,000 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 236,370 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 16,133 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 4,696 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 275,182 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 38,881 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 90,600 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 221,000 ARKK TER TERADYNE 417,933 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 52,123 ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 4,219 ARKW SE SEA 52,864 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 7,531 ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,827 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 6,000



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

