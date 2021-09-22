Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $48 Million Worth of Teradyne Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 415,000 shares of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), as the price of this ETF bounced back slightly on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 417.933 shares of Teradyne. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $48.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 31% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|132,000
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|94,000
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|236,370
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|16,133
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|4,696
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|275,182
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|38,881
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|90,600
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|221,000
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|417,933
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|52,123
|ARKQ
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS
|4,219
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|52,864
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|7,531
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,827
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|6,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.