Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 225,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 225,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down over 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 228,234 shares of Takeda Pharma. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $3.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 88% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|TCSLI
|TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
|50,650
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|1,131
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|139,576
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|48,004
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|228,234
|ARKK
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|196,304
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|23,160
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|32,733
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|5,888
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE INC
|72,257
|ARKX
|AIRFP
|AIRBUS SE
|16,050
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.