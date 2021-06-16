Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 225,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 225,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down over 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 228,234 shares of Takeda Pharma. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $3.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 88% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 50,650 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,131 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 139,576 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 48,004 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 228,234 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 196,304 ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 23,160 ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 32,733 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 5,888 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE INC 72,257 ARKX AIRFP AIRBUS SE 16,050



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

