Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 225,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

Chris Lange
June 16, 2021 9:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 225,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down over 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 228,234 shares of Takeda Pharma. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $3.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 88% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 50,650
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,131
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 139,576
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 48,004
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 228,234
ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 196,304
ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 23,160
ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 32,733
ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 5,888
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE INC 72,257
ARKX AIRFP AIRBUS SE 16,050


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

