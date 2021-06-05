Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells 194,000 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 194,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) on Friday, as the share price of this fund traded up 0.9% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 193,999 shares of Pluristem. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $826.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 50733 ARKF Sell TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 94812 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 193999 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 10000 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 7000 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 119859 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 87800 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 11664 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 23071 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 11102

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.