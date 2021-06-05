Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells 194,000 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 194,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) on Friday, as the share price of this fund traded up 0.9% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 193,999 shares of Pluristem. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $826.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|FUND
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|50733
|ARKF
|Sell
|TCSLI
|TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
|94812
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|193999
|ARKK
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|10000
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|7000
|ARKK
|Sell
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|119859
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|87800
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|11664
|ARKW
|Sell
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|23071
|ARKW
|Sell
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|11102
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.