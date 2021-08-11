Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 940,000 Shares of This Augmented Reality Firm

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 940,000 shares of Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ: VUZI) on Tuesday, as the share price of these funds were relatively flat in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year, though.

Specifically, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 262,826 shares of Vuzix and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 683,346 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $12 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. Both funds are up 55% or so over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 35,900 ARKF ETSY ETSY INC 8,800 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 268,463 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 48,616 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 201,832 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 308,074 ARKG PATH UIPATH INC 176,152 ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,953,160 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 690,523 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 21,200 ARKK Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 340,891 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX CORP 262,826 ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 220,111 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 24,119 ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 56,835 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 64,168 ARKW Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 102,648 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 683,346 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 140,919 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 156,637 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 61,817 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 255,800



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

