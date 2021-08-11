Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 940,000 Shares of This Augmented Reality Firm

Chris Lange
August 11, 2021 8:15 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 940,000 shares of Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ: VUZI) on Tuesday, as the share price of these funds were relatively flat in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year, though.

Specifically, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 262,826 shares of Vuzix and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 683,346 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $12 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. Both funds are up 55% or so over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 35,900
ARKF ETSY ETSY INC 8,800
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 268,463
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 48,616
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 201,832
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 308,074
ARKG PATH UIPATH INC 176,152
ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,953,160
ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 690,523
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 21,200
ARKK Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 340,891
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX CORP 262,826
ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 220,111
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 24,119
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 56,835
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 64,168
ARKW Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 102,648
ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 683,346
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 140,919
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 156,637
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 61,817
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 255,800


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

