Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 940,000 Shares of This Augmented Reality Firm

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 940,000 shares of Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ: VUZI) on Tuesday, as the share price of these funds were relatively flat in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year, though.
Specifically, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 262,826 shares of Vuzix and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 683,346 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $12 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. Both funds are up 55% or so over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|35,900
|ARKF
|ETSY
|ETSY INC
|8,800
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|268,463
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|48,616
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP
|201,832
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|308,074
|ARKG
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|176,152
|ARKK
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP
|1,953,160
|ARKK
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|690,523
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|21,200
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|340,891
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|262,826
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|220,111
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|24,119
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|56,835
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|64,168
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|102,648
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|683,346
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON INC
|140,919
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|156,637
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|61,817
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|255,800
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
