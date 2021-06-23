Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/22

Although the ARK ETF family of funds had a somewhat slow start to the week, they picked up even more on Tuesday. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up about 1.7%, while ARKG & ARKX lagged the rest of the group, up about 0.3% each. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 603,800 shares of Ping Healthcare & Buy 124,857 shares of KE Holdings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 18,700 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 214,718 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 121,171 shares of UiPath, Buy 116,164 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & Buy 12,030 shares of JD.com.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,046,002 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust & Buy 192,814 shares of Splunk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 583,137 shares of Logistics & Buy 40,013 shares of Meituan.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 603,800 ARKF Buy BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 124,857 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 18,700 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 214,718 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 116,164 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 121,171 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 12,030 ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 1,046,002 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 192,914 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 583,137 ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 40,013

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.