Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares Into a Bitcoin Play

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 1 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 1,046,002 shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $29.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 73% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all the other Buys across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|1833HK
|PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
|603,800
|ARKF
|Buy
|BEKE
|KE HOLDINGS INC
|124,857
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|18,700
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|214,718
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|116,164
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|121,171
|ARKQ
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|12,030
|ARKW
|Buy
|GBTC
|GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC
|1,046,002
|ARKW
|Buy
|SPLK
|SPLUNK INC
|192,914
|ARKX
|Buy
|2618HK
|JD LOGISTICS INC
|583,137
|ARKX
|Buy
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|40,013
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.