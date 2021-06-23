Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares Into a Bitcoin Play

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 1 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 1,046,002 shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $29.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 73% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the other Buys across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 603,800 ARKF Buy BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 124,857 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 18,700 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 214,718 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 116,164 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 121,171 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 12,030 ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 1,046,002 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 192,914 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 583,137 ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 40,013

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.