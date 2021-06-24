Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 270,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 270,000 shares of Quantum-SI Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 1.0% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 271,353 shares of Quantum-Si. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 68% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other trades across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|1833HK
|PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
|973,700
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|271,353
|ARKG
|Sell
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|23,829
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|49,049
|ARKG
|Sell
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC
|2,037
|ARKG
|Sell
|CDNA
|CAREDX INC
|46,700
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|90,811
|ARKQ
|Sell
|BYDDY
|BYD CO LTD
|123,982
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|26,200
|ARKW
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|60,983
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.