Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 270,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 270,000 shares of Quantum-SI Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 1.0% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 271,353 shares of Quantum-Si. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 68% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other trades across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 973,700 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 271,353 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 23,829 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 49,049 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 2,037 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 46,700 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 90,811 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 123,982 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 26,200 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 60,983

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.