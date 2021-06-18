Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 700,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought nearly 700,000 shares of Quantum-SI Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 2.5% on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 688,036 shares of Quantum-Si. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 88% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other buys across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|556,195
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|5,400
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|688,036
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|22,658
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|149,784
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|1,478
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|23,051
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|22,912
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
