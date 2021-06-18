Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 700,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought nearly 700,000 shares of Quantum-SI Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 2.5% on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 688,036 shares of Quantum-Si. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 88% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other buys across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 556,195 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 5,400 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 688,036 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY INC 22,658 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 149,784 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,478 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 23,051 ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 22,912



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

