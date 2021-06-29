Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 460,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Monday. The fund bought over 460,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 3% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 469,535 shares of Quantum-Si. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 85% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|82,414
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|469,535
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|325,571
|ARKK
|TRMB
|Trimble
|69,123
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPath
|274,857
|ARKQ
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|94,935
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|62,520
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|72,718
|ARKX
|NFLX
|Netflix
|3,007
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.