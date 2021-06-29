Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 460,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Monday. The fund bought over 460,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 3% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 469,535 shares of Quantum-Si. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 85% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF COIN Coinbase Global 82,414 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 469,535 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 325,571 ARKK TRMB Trimble 69,123 ARKK PATH UIPath 274,857 ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 94,935 ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 62,520 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 72,718 ARKX NFLX Netflix 3,007



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

