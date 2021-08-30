Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 350,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 350,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Friday, as the price of this fund was up over 2% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 351,289 shares of Pfizer. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 42% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|38,130
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|62,767
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|4,793
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|351,289
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|1,818
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|57,841
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|49,500
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|7,501
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|1,000
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|5,444
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|190,400
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|114,617
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|190,900
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|59,400
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|17,000
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|69,647
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|11,293
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.