Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 350,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 350,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Friday, as the price of this fund was up over 2% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 351,289 shares of Pfizer. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 42% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF JD JD.COM 38,130 ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 62,767 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 4,793 ARKG PFE PFIZER 351,289 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 1,818 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 57,841 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 49,500 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 7,501 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 1,000 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 5,444 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 190,400 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 114,617 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 190,900 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 59,400 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 17,000 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 69,647 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 11,293



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

