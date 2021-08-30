Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 350,000 Shares of Pfizer

Chris Lange
August 30, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 350,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Friday, as the price of this fund was up over 2% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 351,289 shares of Pfizer. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 42% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF JD JD.COM 38,130
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 62,767
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 4,793
ARKG PFE PFIZER 351,289
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 1,818
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 57,841
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 49,500
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 7,501
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 1,000
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 5,444
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 190,400
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 114,617
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 190,900
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 59,400
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 17,000
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 69,647
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 11,293


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ARKG, PFE, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

