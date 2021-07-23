Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

Chris Lange
July 23, 2021 8:45 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought over 800,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF lost over 1% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 804,500 shares of Quantum-Si. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 52% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the day’s other purchases across the ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 19,156
ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,663
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 141,100
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 400
ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 14,067
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 804,500
ARKK PATH UiPath 197,393
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 516,093
ARKK U Unity Software 208,194
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,301
ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,187
ARKK DKNG DraftKings 453,086
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 189,651
ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,620
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 351,458
ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 234,600
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 372


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: 6 Red-Hot Summer Stocks to Buy Before and After Earnings

Read more: Investing, ARKG, QSI, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Chewy, Danaher, Energy...

5 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/19

5 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as a Market Correction May Have Started