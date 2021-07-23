Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought over 800,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF lost over 1% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 804,500 shares of Quantum-Si. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 52% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the day’s other purchases across the ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SGFY Signify Health 19,156 ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,663 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 141,100 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 400 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 14,067 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 804,500 ARKK PATH UiPath 197,393 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 516,093 ARKK U Unity Software 208,194 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,301 ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,187 ARKK DKNG DraftKings 453,086 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 189,651 ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,620 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 351,458 ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 234,600 ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 372



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

