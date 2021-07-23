Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought over 800,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF lost over 1% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 804,500 shares of Quantum-Si. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 52% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the day’s other purchases across the ARK Invest ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|19,156
|ARKG
|ACCD
|Accolade
|38,663
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|141,100
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|400
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|14,067
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|804,500
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|197,393
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|516,093
|ARKK
|U
|Unity Software
|208,194
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|82,301
|ARKK
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications
|16,187
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|453,086
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|189,651
|ARKW
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications
|16,620
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|351,458
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD Logistics
|234,600
|ARKX
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|372
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.