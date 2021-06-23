Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells for 6/23

The ARK ETF family of funds pushed much higher on Wednesday. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up about 2.1%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, up about 0.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys and Sells that ARK Invest executed on June 23, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 973,700 shares of Ping Healthcare.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 271,353 shares of Quantum-Si, Sell 23,829 shares of 10x Genomics, Sell 49,049 shares of Pluristem, & Sell 46,700 shares of CareDX.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS OR SALES

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 90,811 shares of UiPath, Sell 123,982 shares of BYD, & Sell 26,200 shares of Galileo Acquisition.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 60,983 shares of Pure Storage.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS OR SALES

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 973,700 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 271,353 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 23,829 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 49,049 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 2,037 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 46,700 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 90,811 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 123,982 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 26,200 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 60,983

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.