Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 220,000 Shares of Trimble

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 220,000 shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF gained about 0.2% in Friday’s session. This ETF is up significantly in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 222,701 shares of Trimble. At Friday’s closing price this purchase would be valued at roughly $18.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 81% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other trades across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 112,462 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 136,859 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 127,754 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 95,001 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 83,349 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 222,701 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 818

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.