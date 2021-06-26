Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 220,000 Shares of Trimble

Chris Lange
June 26, 2021 12:07 am

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 220,000 shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF gained about 0.2% in Friday’s session. This ETF is up significantly in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 222,701 shares of Trimble. At Friday’s closing price this purchase would be valued at roughly $18.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 81% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other trades across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 112,462
ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 136,859
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 127,754
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 95,001
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 83,349
ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 222,701
ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 818

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
