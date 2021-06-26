Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 220,000 Shares of Trimble

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 220,000 shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF gained about 0.2% in Friday’s session. This ETF is up significantly in the last year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 222,701 shares of Trimble. At Friday’s closing price this purchase would be valued at roughly $18.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 81% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other trades across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|112,462
|ARKG
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|136,859
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|127,754
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|95,001
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|83,349
|ARKK
|Buy
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE INC
|222,701
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|818
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.