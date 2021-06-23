Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1 Million Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.1 milllion shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 1,154,405 shares of Pure Storage. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale is roughly $22.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 73% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 9,671 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 5,300 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 316 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 907 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 71,600 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,154,405 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 62,111 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 73,558

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.