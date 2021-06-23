Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1 Million Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.1 milllion shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 1,154,405 shares of Pure Storage. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale is roughly $22.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 73% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|Sell
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC
|9,671
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|5,300
|ARKG
|Sell
|CDNA
|CAREDX INC
|316
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|907
|ARKQ
|Sell
|BYDDY
|BYD CO LTD
|71,600
|ARKW
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|1,154,405
|ARKW
|Sell
|SE
|SEA LTD
|62,111
|ARKW
|Sell
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|73,558
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.