Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1 Million Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
June 23, 2021 10:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.1 milllion shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 1,154,405 shares of Pure Storage. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale is roughly $22.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 73% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 9,671
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 5,300
ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 316
ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 907
ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 71,600
ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,154,405
ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 62,111
ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 73,558

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
