Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 300,000 Shares of a Bitcoin Play

Chris Lange
July 20, 2021 9:15 am
One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Monday. The fund bought over 300,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 310,067 shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $7.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 51% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,900
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 58,700
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 74,630
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 5,395
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 126,412
ARKG INCY INCYTE CORP 213,550
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 21,773
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 92,286
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,335
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 26,056
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 98,410
ARKQ MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 89,100
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 117,102
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 513,289
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,977
ARKW GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 310,067
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 578,332
ARKW PATH UIPATH INC 148,442
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9,700
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 172,316


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Energy Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings as Crude Prices Back Up

