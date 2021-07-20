Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 300,000 Shares of a Bitcoin Play

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Monday. The fund bought over 300,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 310,067 shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $7.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 51% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,900 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 58,700 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 74,630 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 5,395 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 126,412 ARKG INCY INCYTE CORP 213,550 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 21,773 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 92,286 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,335 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 26,056 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 98,410 ARKQ MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 89,100 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 117,102 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 513,289 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,977 ARKW GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 310,067 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 578,332 ARKW PATH UIPATH INC 148,442 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9,700 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 172,316



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

