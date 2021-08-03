Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of Pacific Bio

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 850,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 96,000 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 756,850 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up roughly 59% in the past year and ARKK is up 53%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF ETSY Etsy 64,213 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 94,600 ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 14,000 ARKG SMFR Sema4 551,578 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 102,356 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 5,897 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 70,000 ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 96,000 ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 27,556 ARKG CMIIU CM Life Sciences II 5,000 ARKG EDIT Editas Medicine 30,356 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 10,671 ARKK VCYT Veracyte 11,405 ARKK PD PagerDuty 167,000 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 756,850 ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 55,000 ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 81,497 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 18,200 ARKQ PATH UiPath 283,325 ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 74,000 ARKQ U Unity Software 166,740 ARKQ LMT Lockheed Martin 57,202 ARKQ IRDM Iridium Communications 202,159 ARKQ AVAV AeroVironment 15,267 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 99,712 ARKW PD PagerDuty 43,000 ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 90,000 ARKW TWLO Twilio 31,572 ARKW ETSY Etsy 61,144 ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 35,000 ARKX AMZN Amazon.com 373 ARKX LMT Lockheed Martin 5,784 ARKX SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 16,000



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

