Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of Pacific Bio

Chris Lange
August 3, 2021 8:35 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 850,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 96,000 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 756,850 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up roughly 59% in the past year and ARKK is up 53%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF ETSY Etsy 64,213
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 94,600
ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 14,000
ARKG SMFR Sema4 551,578
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 102,356
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 5,897
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 70,000
ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 96,000
ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 27,556
ARKG CMIIU CM Life Sciences II 5,000
ARKG EDIT Editas Medicine 30,356
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 10,671
ARKK VCYT Veracyte 11,405
ARKK PD PagerDuty 167,000
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 756,850
ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 55,000
ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 81,497
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 18,200
ARKQ PATH UiPath 283,325
ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 74,000
ARKQ U Unity Software 166,740
ARKQ LMT Lockheed Martin 57,202
ARKQ IRDM Iridium Communications 202,159
ARKQ AVAV AeroVironment 15,267
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 99,712
ARKW PD PagerDuty 43,000
ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 90,000
ARKW TWLO Twilio 31,572
ARKW ETSY Etsy 61,144
ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 35,000
ARKX AMZN Amazon.com 373
ARKX LMT Lockheed Martin 5,784
ARKX SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 16,000


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

