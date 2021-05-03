Alphabet, Costco, FedEx, UPS and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed on the day. The Dow Jones industrial average was leading the charge higher with the S&P 500, but the Nasdaq was lagging behind with a loss. Each of these major indexes is within striking distance of all-time highs, and there are even more earnings coming this week.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Carvana, Chewy, DraftKings, Halliburton, Raytheon and more.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL): China Renaissance upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and has a $3,000 price target. The shares traded near $2,355 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $1,296.01 to $2,431.38. The consensus price target is $2,683.77.

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX): Wells Fargo lowered its Overweight rating to Underweight and dropped the price target from $240 to $170. The stock traded near $182 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $176.73 to $239.87. It has a consensus price target of $210.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST): Telsey Advisory Group reiterated it as Outperform and raised its price target to $390 from $375. The stock traded near $378 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $293.84 to $393.15. It has a consensus price target of $387.50.

Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH): Pivotal Research reiterated its Hold rating but raised its price target to $50 from $34. On Monday, the stock traded around $44.85. The 52-week trading range is $22.54 to $45.86. Its consensus analyst target is $44.24.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX): Wolfe Research upgraded it to an Outperform rating from Peer Perform. The shares changed hands at around $303 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $103.40 to $305.66. The consensus price target is $328.90.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG): The Wells Fargo upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight included a price target hike to $15.50 from $12. Shares traded around $11 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $8.35 to $13.34. The consensus price target is $14.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $20 price target. The stock traded around $6 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $3.40 to $9.46. Its consensus analyst target is $27.33.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS): Wolfe Research upgraded it to Outperform from Peer Perform. The stock traded near $213 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $88.85 to $213.27. It has a consensus price target of $209.75.

Aggressive investors may want to look at these four Buy-rated semiconductor stocks offering great entry points after the companies posted stellar numbers and the shares sold off.

Also, see what getting rid of its long-term debt means for GameStop.