Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/19

ARK funds saw a mixed start to the week, all the while the broad markets took the plunge. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 0.8% on the day, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, down about 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 19, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 22,900 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 58,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics, Buy 74,630 shares of Signify Health, Buy 126,412 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 213,550 shares of Incyte.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 21,773 shares of Iridium & Buy 92,286 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 26,056 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 98,410 shares of Markforged, & Buy 89,100 shares of Magna International.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 117,102 shares of Unity Software, Buy 513,289 shares of Concord Acquisition, Buy 310,067 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, & Buy 578,332 shares of Khosla Ventures.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 9,700 shares of Aerovironment & Buy 172,316 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,900 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 58,700 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 74,630 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 5,395 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 126,412 ARKG Buy INCY INCYTE CORP 213,550 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 21,773 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 92,286 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,335 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 26,056 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 98,410 ARKQ Buy MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 89,100 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 117,102 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 513,289 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,977 ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 310,067 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 578,332 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 148,442 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9,700 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 172,316

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.