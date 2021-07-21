Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/21

ARK Invest funds rallied again on Wednesday after a somewhat slow start to the week, Tuesday was a a bounce back and Wednesday the hits kept coming. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 2.1% on the day, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, up about 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 38,837 shares of Accolade, Buy 65,060 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Buy 265,614 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 438,669 shares of UiPath, Buy 101,948 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 116,860 shares of Zoom Video, & Buy 486,875 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 138,170 shares of UiPath, Buy 43,188 shares of Magna International, & Buy 20,247 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 16,398 shares of Zoom Video, Buy 117,163 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 12,878 shares of Khosla Ventures.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 1,659,200 shares of JD Logistics & Buy 544 shares of Aerovironment.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 9,907 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 38,837 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,000 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 65,060 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 265,614 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 16,756 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 67,479 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 438,669 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 101,948 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 116,860 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 38,816 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 486,875 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 76,562 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 138,170 ARKQ Buy MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 43,188 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 20,247 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 16,398 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 117,163 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 12,878 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 1,659,200 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 544

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.