Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 240,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 240,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were somewhat mixed on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 55,163 shares of Fate Therapeutics, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 186,114 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $20.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 50% in the past year and ARKK is up closer to 46%.
Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|ETSY
|Etsy
|90,831
|ARKF
|HOOD
|Robinhood Markets
|89,622
|ARKG
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|214,751
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|96,000
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|31,587
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|11,809
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|46,488
|ARKG
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|3,074
|ARKG
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|35,000
|ARKG
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|55,163
|ARKK
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|16,379
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|190,000
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|186,114
|ARKK
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|37,694
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|397,767
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|22,232
|ARKW
|CND
|Conchord Acquisition
|3,000
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|10,000
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|90,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.