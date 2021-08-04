Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 240,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics

Chris Lange
August 4, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 240,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were somewhat mixed on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 55,163 shares of Fate Therapeutics, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 186,114 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $20.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 50% in the past year and ARKK is up closer to 46%.

Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF ETSY Etsy 90,831
ARKF HOOD Robinhood Markets 89,622
ARKG SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 214,751
ARKG SMFR Sema4 96,000
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 31,587
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 11,809
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 46,488
ARKG BEAM Beam Therapeutics 3,074
ARKG EDIT Editas Medicine 35,000
ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 55,163
ARKK VCYT Veracyte 16,379
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 190,000
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 186,114
ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 37,694
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 397,767
ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 22,232
ARKW CND Conchord Acquisition 3,000
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 10,000
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 90,000


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

