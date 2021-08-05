Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 4.1 Million Shares of This Biotech-Focused SPAC

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 4.1 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,144,190 shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $41 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 50% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|17,964
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|484,603
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|179,239
|ARKG
|NVTA
|Invitae
|25,000
|ARKG
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|4,144,190
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|2,401
|ARKG
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|82,289
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|12,743
|ARKG
|ZY
|Zymergen
|2,469,102
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|7,962
|ARKK
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|5,000
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|324,106
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE Therapeutics
|30,751
|ARKK
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|14,844
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|435,263
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|284,321
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|22,724
|ARKW
|PD
|PagerDuty
|30,000
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|251,511
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|25,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.