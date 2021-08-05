Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 4.1 Million Shares of This Biotech-Focused SPAC

Chris Lange
August 5, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 4.1 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,144,190 shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $41 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 50% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG BEAM Beam Therapeutics 17,964
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 484,603
ARKG SMFR Sema4 179,239
ARKG NVTA Invitae 25,000
ARKG SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 4,144,190
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 2,401
ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,289
ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 12,743
ARKG ZY Zymergen 2,469,102
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 7,962
ARKK VCYT Veracyte 5,000
ARKK PATH UiPath 324,106
ARKK FATE FATE Therapeutics 30,751
ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 14,844
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 435,263
ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 284,321
ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 22,724
ARKW PD PagerDuty 30,000
ARKW LPSN LivePerson 251,511
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 25,000


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Stock Market Due for Big Sell-Off: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Move to Now

