Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 4.1 Million Shares of This Biotech-Focused SPAC

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 4.1 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,144,190 shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $41 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 50% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG BEAM Beam Therapeutics 17,964 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 484,603 ARKG SMFR Sema4 179,239 ARKG NVTA Invitae 25,000 ARKG SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 4,144,190 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 2,401 ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,289 ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 12,743 ARKG ZY Zymergen 2,469,102 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 7,962 ARKK VCYT Veracyte 5,000 ARKK PATH UiPath 324,106 ARKK FATE FATE Therapeutics 30,751 ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 14,844 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 435,263 ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 284,321 ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 22,724 ARKW PD PagerDuty 30,000 ARKW LPSN LivePerson 251,511 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 25,000



