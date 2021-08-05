Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Doubles Down on Buying This Biotech-Focused SPAC

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 2 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up over 1% in the day’s session. This is doubling down on the huge purchase that Wood & Co. made on Wednesday.
Previously, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,144,190 shares of the special purpose acquisition firm (SPAC), valuing the purchase at roughly $41 million.
On Thursday, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought an additional 1,926,400 shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition. At Thursday’s closing price the transaction was valued at roughly $19.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 49% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs from Thursday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|SMFR
|SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP
|73,710
|ARKG
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|15,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|70,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|38,017
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|525
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|21,100
|ARKK
|Buy
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE INC
|25,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP
|1,926,400
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|119,500
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|337,688
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|9,618
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|224,000
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|10,336
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|99,201
|ARKW
|Buy
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS LTD
|280,214
|ARKX
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|9,900
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.