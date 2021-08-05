Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Doubles Down on Buying This Biotech-Focused SPAC

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 2 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up over 1% in the day’s session. This is doubling down on the huge purchase that Wood & Co. made on Wednesday.

Previously, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,144,190 shares of the special purpose acquisition firm (SPAC), valuing the purchase at roughly $41 million.

On Thursday, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought an additional 1,926,400 shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition. At Thursday’s closing price the transaction was valued at roughly $19.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 49% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs from Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 73,710 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 15,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 70,000 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 38,017 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 525 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 21,100 ARKK Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 25,000 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,926,400 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 119,500 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 337,688 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9,618 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 224,000 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 10,336 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 99,201 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 280,214 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 9,900

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.